The fire at “Ferma Dacilor” allegedly started from a television in the attic. How prosecutors dismantled the “criminal hand” hypothesis

Fire at the “Ferma Dacilor” guesthouse. Photo: ISU Prahova

The owner of the Dacilor Farm will spend 30 days behind bars, decided the judges who ordered his preventive arrest. Prosecutors are dismantling his versions, including that of an intentional arson. The fire most likely started from a TV left on, which overloaded the network designed in the documents for a water pump, not a guesthouse.

The owner of Ferma Dacilor, Cornel Dinicu, was arrested for 30 days, the judges of the Ploiești District Court decided. His lawyer appealed the decision. A house arrest warrant for 30 days was issued in the name of the two administrators from the documents from Ferma Dacilor, Adrian Vitomir Ristin and Adelina Elena Ilie.

In the report with the proposed arrest of Dinicu, the prosecutors dismantle an argument brought by him that there were voltage fluctuations and that he had filed complaints with Electrica.

Prosecutors say the fire started from a television left on in the attic. Because the electrical installation was undersized, a short circuit occurred, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors claim that the Ferma Dacilor tourist complex was built without permits and has operated that way since the beginning. Moreover, the subsequent steps for “entering legality” were carried out in violation of the law, the prosecutors say, stating that Ferma Dacilor did not have a fire safety permit.

The probable source of the fire was the “thermal effect of the electric current”, given that the commercial company was connected to the electricity supply network based on a contract concluded in 2014, for a non-domestic consumer type natural person, place of consumption with the name “water pump” having a power of 8.00 Kw, insufficient to support the electricity consumers of a boarding house, reports the Prosecutor’s Office.

From 2014 to 2023, the owner built new buildings, a kitchen, and the refrigerators, electrical installations, air conditioners were all powered from the 8 Kw installation which was undersized, which led to voltage fluctuations, the report also states .

“The evidence administered so far has not revealed any evidence to confirm the hypothesis of an arson fire (arson caused as a result of an intentional human action), the investigations to be carried out in the case having the role of establishing up to the degree of certainty including the probable cause of the fire”, state the prosecutors.

The investigators mention in the report with the proposed arrest that the fire broke out from the inside to the outside and there were no multiple outbreaks, which dismantles the hypothesis of a “criminal hand” as claimed by the owner of the complex.

Prosecutors also claim that the hypothesis of a cigarette left lit is unlikely, since the fire started in a room where two children were sleeping. In addition, the fire started from the attic, and the kitchen, the only place where a spark could have broken out, was on the ground floor.

