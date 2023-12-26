The Firea-Pandele couple, promoted in a Christmas “collection interview” on Realitatea Plus, promises to make revelations about the horror asylum scandal after the election

#FireaPandele #couple #promoted #Christmas #collection #interview #Realitatea #promises #revelations #horror #asylum #scandal #election

Gabriela Firea and Florentin Pandele were the protagonists of a “collection interview” at Realitatea Plus, as presented by producer Anca Alexandrescu. The mayor of Voluntari has promised to make revelations about those who “directed and co-ordinated” the scandal of horror asylums in the summer, when his wife was forced to resign as Minister for the Family, following public pressure.

Gabriela Firea and Florentin Pandele, interview at Realitatea Plus with Anca AlexandrescuPhoto: Video capture

Realitatea Plus seems to have already started an electoral campaign through an interview broadcast on Christmas Eve, with protagonists Gabriela Firea, PSD senator, and her husband, Floretin Pandele, the mayor of Volunari, also a member of the formation led by Marcel Ciolacu . The interview comes after the one conducted at the home of Nicușor Dan, the capital’s mayor.

Filmmaker Anca Alexandrescu began her intervention from the “collection interview” by saying that an important election year is coming up, with four rounds of elections, and her wish is for politicians to be known through the prism of their human qualities.

Anca Alexandrescu said she tried “to be objective” and that she changed her opinion about Florentin Pandele after moving to Voluntari, the city that the husband of the head of the PSD Bucharest has shepherded for over 20 years.

The interview was done in the home of the couple Firea-Pandele from Voluntari and the children of the two politicians were also present, in a room with a piano on which there were icons.

Anca Alexandrescu emphasized that it is an interview about “children, family and good things”, and at one point the Firea-Pandele family decorated a Christmas tree.

“The Bee” and “Mr. Candidate”

During the discussion, Florentin Pandele said that Gabriela Firea’s nickname is “Albinuța”, and the mayor of Voluntari is nicknamed “Mr. Candidate”, according to the PSD senator, who claimed that they live a normal life, but her life partner did not agree with this statement, declaring himself disturbed by what part of the press is writing.

Pandele said the two children were affected by the scandal in the summer in the context of the revelations about the asylums of horror in Voluntari, the mayor emphasizing that “everything was a big trick, a donut that had to appear”.

“I haven’t forgiven and I can’t forget. And I didn’t forgive either,” said Pandele. “But you will not take revenge,” Alexandrescu intervened. “As a Christian you must love your neighbor as yourself,” continued the mayor of Voluntari. Then, Gabriela Firea emphasizes: “He will not take revenge! He never took revenge”.

“If I ever get the chance, knowing those who directed and coordinated this story, I know it very well…” Pandele continued, but was interrupted by Firea: “Because only mine is avenged, says the Lord,” referring to a verse in the Bible. The husband promised to make disclosures after the election.

Pandele stated that the friends were not with the Firea-Pandele couple in the summer.

“Gigi Becali was one of the few who came out and defended us,” said the mayor of Voluntari.

“Many retreated into their shells,” Firea immediately stated.

Pandele complained that his family had been “chopped” for five months.

At the beginning of November, the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, said that “it is possible” for Gabriela Firea to run for the Capital City Hall, stating, again, that at that time there was no party decision regarding another candidate and that it was premature a discussion.

The scandal asylums of horror

We remind you that in July Gabriela Firea suspended herself from all positions in the party and resigned from the position of Minister of the Family following the “horror asylums” scandal.

Following public pressure over the involvement of an employee in the Voluntari horror asylum scandal, Firea announced her resignation in a long message posted on Facebook, in which she said she was “completely innocent”, continuing to claim she was a victim and that there was an “all-out war to demolish” it “and less to find out the truth”: “There was only one interest: to throw as much mud as possible at me, as much disinformation as possible, to exert media pressure on me and of my husband, let us be put to the pillar of infamy, with one purpose”.

Her resignation came ten days after the searches made by investigators at the horror asylums in Voluntari and Afumați and following the numerous revelations regarding Gabriela Firea’s connections with Ștefan Godei, the patron of two of the old people’s homes.

Gabriela Firea declared at the beginning of the horror asylum scandal that Godei was never his driver.

Ștefan Godei, one of the patrons of the horror asylums, was chosen by Gabriela Firea, in October 2018, to go with her on a 6-day delegation to Madrid, as a driver, together with Ligia Enache, then the mayor’s adviser and others employees of the City Hall, revealed in November an investigation carried out by the Media and Bulletin Investigation Center of Bucharest.

Godei no longer went to the delegation due to medical reasons, according to the quoted source, but the intention remains.

At the beginning of November, PSD leaders took note, in the meeting of the National Political Council, that the self-suspension of Gabriela Firea from all positions held in the party has expired.

In other words, Firea was politically rehabilitated within the party and resumes his position as president of PSD Bucharest and member of the party’s leadership forum as first vice-president.

As soon as she resumed her duties in the formation led by Marcel Ciolacu, Gabriela Firea declared on Monday that she would take legal action against the television station Romania TV, where she was frequently invited in the past, accusing a “media lynching” and that she is involved in a “new scandal” in the context of irregularities found in the files of people with disabilities in Ilfov county.

Pandele: “Do you know how much I have to pay at Romania TV? Ask Sebi Ghita how much I have to pay”

In July, the mayor of Voluntari, Florentin Pandele, had a nervous outburst during an interview given, from his office, to Romania TV station.

The husband of Gabriela Firea accused the PSD of not defending the former Minister of the Family in the scandal of the asylums of horror, and even that the social democrats would have sought to end the political career of the one who also occupied the mayor’s chair of Bucharest.

Then, Pandele was live on Romania TV for more than four hours and declared that he had “to pay” for the appearances on the television founded by the fugitive Sebastian Ghiță.

After Victor Ciutacu drew his attention, Pandele returned and claimed that he made “a joke”. During the entire period of the scandal regarding the asylums of horror, Pandele had a constant presence on Romania TV.