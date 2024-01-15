The first big city blocked by transporters and farmers with dozens of machines. “Revolution comes out, revolution”

#big #city #blocked #transporters #farmers #dozens #machines #Revolution #revolution

Video

Romania, one step away from total blockade. For almost a week, transporters and farmers have been blocking the outskirts of big cities. The protesters are dissatisfied with the Government’s negotiations and today they refused to meet with the authorities. They also complain that the police have started to open criminal cases against them. Several demonstrators were accused of inciting violence. An activist from Bucharest was taken to the station, after she asked on a social network if it was not appropriate to use Molotov cocktails on the street.

By the Observator editorial team on 15.01.2024, 19:40

Transporters and farmers showed last night what it means to move their protest from the ring road to a big city. After dusk, dozens of machines entered Constanța.

“Traffic on the Mangaliei road is completely paralyzed. Trucks with raised sides have blocked the roundabout,” reported Cristina Niţă, Observer reporter.

Protester: We block absolutely everything that can be blocked. The gendarmes hinder us, but we do our best to make traffic as difficult as possible.

Protester: Revolution is coming, revolution! Revolution, father!

While the traffic policemen struggled to redirect the traffic, the negotiators tried for hours to convince the protesters to withdraw.

Protester: The whole Ialomiţa area is coming tomorrow. Tulcea is coming! Everyone will come. In the morning, at six o’clock, we blocked all entrances to Constanţa county.

The blockade began after the representatives of the protesters announced that the negotiations with the Government had failed.

Dănuţ Andruş, representative of the farmers: We declare that no agreement was reached. All have been accepted, but none can be accepted!

The transporters demanded capping the RCA at 5,000 lei, shortening the border crossing times, moving the scales for goods further from customs, allowances for food and accommodation and the recovery of excise duty on diesel. For their part, the farmers requested the granting of subsidies for 2023 until February, compensation for the disruption of the grain market in the context of imports from Ukraine and advantageous bank loans.

The delegations obtained, for the time being, the exemption on the tax reinvested in agriculture and transport, separate lanes for Romanian transporters at customs and the promise that the accounting procedures will be simplified. Other requests, related to fiscal facilities, were rejected.

Marcel Boloş, Minister of Finance: It is inappropriate and unnatural, now that the European Commission is monitoring us directly, for us to adopt measures that are likely to encourage tax evasion.

Today, the representatives of the protesters did not want to discuss with the authorities

Dănuţ Andruş, representative of the farmers: Many minutes are coming from the country in which the participating citizens are called. They are threatened by the politician at the national level in order to put a fist in the mouth of these people.

Ciprian Melinte, transporter: I don’t think we will present ourselves to negotiations, today, with any minister as long as the Romanian police do not stop the pressure on the protesters.

The Europol union accused that the higher-ups in the Police are pressuring the agents in the street to prevent the protests. 24 criminal files for incitement to violence have been opened since the beginning of the demonstrations. And for disturbing public peace, 87 fines were issued.

An activist from Bucharest was taken to the station, after a post on Facebook. She had asked if it was legitimate for the protesters to take to the streets with Molotov cocktails when the policemen had rifles with them.

Alexandra Coşlea: I was body searched, like criminals, fingerprinted, photographed from all angles.

Benone Matei, head of the Romanian Police: I emphasize that the purpose of these activities is to prevent anti-social acts and to protect the population.

The police chief also gave examples of exhortations that protesters send on social networks.

Benone Matei, head of the Romanian Police: Regarding “let’s take the police cars up and go to the Government, because there is no other way. Let’s take the axes and go to the Government on foot. The battle is broken from Heaven. Let’s let’s get our hands on shovels and axes and do justice”.

However, the protesters say they are instigators

Protester: Infiltrated persons from outside came here and forced. We have always not broken the barricades, we stayed back.

Protester: Protest peacefully! Farmers are the people of the field, serious people, we are not hooligans, we need this Government to solve our problems.

The transporters’ and farmers’ protests continued today, throughout the country

In Sibiu they also obtained authorization to cross the city. Dozens of tractors also passed in front of the president’s house, which was guarded by policemen and gendarmes. And in Bihor, people marched at low speed towards the customs area or blocked the roundabouts.

The demonstrations continued in Constanta, in the port area. The president of the AUR, George Simion, also arrived here, with the news that he requested an extraordinary session in the parliament to resolve the protesters’ demands. He didn’t get the welcome he wanted.

Protester: You have nothing to do in Constanta! There, to your thieves go! Why are you looking at me like that, with those wide eyes? Come on, cut it! Kill your thieves with everything!

Protester: Huo!!!

According to Observator sources, 4,500 trucks and machines in over 20 counties of the country are currently involved in the protest.

Observator Events The first big city blocked by transporters and farmers with dozens of machines. “Revolution comes out, revolution”