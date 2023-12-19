The first day of Serious Request raises almost €800,000 for the ALS Foundation

#day #Request #raises #ALS #Foundation
ANPGlass House yesterday on Grote Markt in Nijmegen

NOS Nieuws•gisteren, 21:47

After the first day of NPO 3FM’s Serious Request fundraising campaign, the counter stood at 791,646 euros, the radio station announced this evening. That amount is twice as high as the past five years.

The last time a comparable amount was raised was in Apeldoorn in 2017, when more than nine thousand euros was raised. Last year, after one day of action, the counter stood at 403,112 euros.

The most requested record to date Tonight van de Nederlandse band Son Mieux.

Proceeds to the ALS Foundation

This year, NPO 3FM DJs Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema and Wijnand Speelman are locked up in Het Glazen Huis on the Grote Markt in Nijmegen.

With the Serious Request campaign they raise money for the ALS Foundation. This is a foundation that is committed to more scientific research into the cause and treatment of the fatal muscle and nerve disease ALS.

The radio DJs stay in Het Glazen Huis for a week and play songs for a fee. The three are not allowed to eat or use their phones for a week.

On Christmas Eve, the three DJs come out again and it is announced how much the campaign has raised. Last year that was 2.3 million euros, which went to the Forgotten Child Foundation.

Also Read:  Serious Request van NPO 3FM van start in Nijmegen

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News