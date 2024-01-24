The First District vulnerable to flooding

MP Dimbindraibe Ratafika of the 1st district calls for the immediate sanitation of the C3 canal.

The first district in difficulty. Most neighborhoods in this district are faced with rising water levels during rainy periods. The elected deputy of this district, Andriamalazamanga Dimbindraibe Ratafika, announces a worrying figure.

“Our district has forty-four neighborhoods (fokontany) in total. Most of them are located in the lower parts of the city where flooding is problematic,” explains this MP during the inauguration of the new rooms of the EPP Antohomadinika II, this Monday. With last week’s heavy rain, many of our neighborhoods faced rising water levels.

The most affected are Andavamamba, Anjezika 1 and 2, Antetezana Afovoany, in the 67Ha, passing through Andohatapenaka, towards Ankasina, Antohomadinika up to III G Hangar, Lalamby and finally most of Isotry. These neighborhoods are never spared from the rising water up to mid-leg and up to the interior of the houses. While heavy rain is expected from today, caution should be exercised to protect residents’ property.

The poor condition of the C3 canal is the first problem causing this flooding. In this case, the deputy requests the sanitation of this large 12 km canal to facilitate the evacuation of wastewater from the city. The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) and the Analamanga region have already launched an activity with this in mind.

Compared to the heavy rains of last week, the MP took stock of the victims. The SEBA Isotry room as well as the ANS Ampefiloha have been prepared to rehouse the victims. “Three hundred and fifty-nine people were displaced during the first flooding problems. “Fifty-seven families, including newborns, breastfeeding mothers, two pregnant women and two people with disabilities and also several children,” continues the MP. On the one hand, the figures are not yet accurate since families have decided to stay in their homes for fear of being robbed.

Miora Raharisolo