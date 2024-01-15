The first games enhanced with RTX Remix » Vortex appear

#games #enhanced #RTX #Remix #Vortex

Although the RTX Remix tools for enhancing older games with various modern effects are not scheduled to be released until January 22nd, some enthusiasts got their hands on the tools earlier and have been buzzing with activity in recent days. Although these are not always finished projects that would be available to players through a simple update, the situation is leading to the fact that in a few days we will have a flood of improved retro games. Sure, it brings with it the need to distinguish simple attempts from more thoughtful updates, but that doesn’t stop us from looking at some promising new pieces that will – hopefully – see completion.

Max Payne

One of the most talked about RTX Remix games these days is the original Max Payne from 2001. A fan with the nickname Slasks Psykbunker started tweaking it, and in the video below you can see how he’s doing hands-on work . Rather, it takes a more cautious approach without overdoing it with effects and without turning a dark action game into a fairground affair, which is definitely welcome. Of course more than 20 years can still be seen on the game, but for example shadows or textures look really good. What’s more, you can try the game with RTX and other effects yourself through a mod that changes one level, but be sure to read the installation instructions and tips from the ModDB author in detail.

Tomb Raider

The next game to receive a graphical upgrade could be the first and second Tomb Raider. A fan with the nickname skurtyyskirts took charge of improving both games and offers some first images with views of old familiar locations, but in a new jacket. As we could see before, for example with the Quake game with RTX effects, it takes really little to make the whole scene look completely different thanks to the path and ray tracing effects, which Tomb Raider also proves. In this case, it will also be very interesting to watch the work of the fans compared to the developers from Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics, who are preparing official remasters of the first three parts of the series, which are due to arrive on February 14.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Basically “any” game that uses the DirectX 8 and DirectX 9 APIs can be enhanced with RTX Remix, so why not Call of Duty?! The author of the modifications acting as xoxor4d, who uses RTX Remix to apply path tracing and ray tracing along with improved textures, is trying to improve the graphics of the first Modern Warfare. You can see the quality of his work in the video below, or download the modification directly on Github. However, it must be admitted that although the weather tests and some locations look passable, in many places the modification does not feel dizzying and raises questions as to whether all games are real improvement material.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

There is also an improvement for the now almost legendary KOTOR in the development stage, but the author with the nickname Osiiriius-Z does not yet offer a full-fledged mod, rather only a sample and a test version, again on Github. The images reveal that the author is still fine-tuning everything and looking for a balance between the original sound of the graphics and the “polished” look reminiscent of mirror surfaces in many places. Nevertheless, according to a handful of reactions, the players also quite like this work, although the question remains whether the project will be completed and, above all, modified in such a way that it respectfully improves the original form of the game.

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven

Although there are many more (semi-)functional projects, we will end the selection of interesting ones with the Czech Mafia. While it’s almost certain that more enthusiasts will start improving this game after January 22nd, baazthefalcon has already gotten to work, coming up with a single image for now. Although it doesn’t look as attractive and coated as, for example, images from Tomb Raider, the important thing here is the expression of light using ray tracing. In other words, the shadow is really a shadow, and the illuminated area against it stands in sharp contrast. But it would undoubtedly require more samples and especially details, which may change in the coming hours. Apparently, the author of (unfinished) RTX Remix modifications for games like GTA: San Andreas or Need for Speed ​​Underground started working on Mafia only on Sunday.

