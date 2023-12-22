The first images of the collapse of the boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc. The moment of the tragedy, filmed by the cameras

#images #collapse #boarding #school #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #moment #tragedy #filmed #cameras

The first images of the tragedy in Odorheiu Secuiesc have appeared. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moment when the wall of the boarding school building collapses. In the meantime, the owner of the construction company that carried out the works near the home is being investigated at large. He returned to the scene of the accident accompanied by investigators to explain the course of events.

22.12.2023, 13:06

Parents and friends led David, the boy whose destiny suddenly broke in the boarding school in Odorheiul Secuiesc, on the last road. In 4 days, at Christmas, the young man turned 18. According to Observator sources, the boy had spoken to his parents on the phone a few minutes before the tragedy. His mother, a nurse at the city Hospital, was among the first to learn of the collapse of the boarding school. He called the boy, but he didn’t answer. The woman arrived at the scene with one of the ambulances called for help. The problems are not only at the boarding school, but at several other buildings in the city, as the viewers of Fii Observator pointed out to us.

Claudiu Loghin – Observer reporter: The Art High School where David studied has a black flag at the gate, but one of the external walls of the high school looks exactly like this: a large crack, along the entire height of the wall, not repaired for several years, say the locals.

Two of the three girls injured in the Odorheiu Secuiesc tragedy have been discharged

Two of the girls injured in the collapsed boarding school building returned home today. Doctors say they need psychological counseling. The third 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the owner of the company that was doing work on the boarding school building, was released and will be investigated under judicial control. Today he was called by the investigators to the premises of the target to give explanations.

Claudiu Loghin – Observer reporter: The excavation reached 3 m from the street above the boarding school, somewhere beyond the yellow strip. The danger is so great that the authorities have forbidden even pedestrian access, and the area is guarded by the police.

The owner of the construction company maintains that he did not know that there were students in the boarding school building. However, his company painted the entire boarding school building 3 years ago. And in 2021 he installed the pavers here. In October he received the approval for this new work at the boarding school. The construction company has many contracts with the town hall, obtained through direct entrustment. More precisely, in the last six years he had 15 contracts, some even with other schools in the city.

Laczko Gyorgy, director of Tamaso Aron High School: No one ever warned me that there was any danger in the building during the works.

Criminal errors from the boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc

The boarding school building belongs to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Alba Iulia, and the Odorheiu Secuiesc City Hall pays an annual rent of 330 thousand lei. And from here other errors would have appeared. A contract would not have been concluded between the construction company and the beneficiary of the work, and a site manager would not have been sent to the field.

Noemi Zargo, spokesperson for Odorheiu Secuiesc City Hall: The problem is not ours. We know from sources that there is no contract. That everything is in accordance with the building permit and is under the supervision of a specialist.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese issued a statement after the tragedy, in which it says it has launched an internal investigation and wants experts to clarify as soon as possible the cause of the collapse of the building.

