The first Japanese space probe has landed, but there is a problem with the system

The landing on the moon was successfully completed by dawn on Saturday, Japanese time, and communication was established, but the probe’s solar cells do not yet generate electricity to charge its batteries. However, this would be very important for the transmission of data.

We are working to first transmit the data generated during the landing to Earth

– announced Kuninaka Hitosi, head of the Institute of Space Research and Aeronautical Sciences. According to Hitosi, it is possible that the batteries will be recharged if the sun’s rays hit the solar cells from a different angle.

The unmanned Japanese spacecraft SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) is 2.4 meters long, 1.7 meters wide and 2.7 meters high. Its mass is 200 kilograms. His task was not only the landing itself, but also to land within a hundred-meter radius of the designated place. It often happens that lunar vehicles land several kilometers from the target, which complicates the reconnaissance task.

Emily Brundsen, director of the Aerocampus at the University of York in Great Britain, told the French news agency AFP that the SLIM’s landing accuracy is a huge advance, because it was a very difficult technological task to achieve.

SLIM landed in a crater called Shioli, less than 300 meters in diameter, where it will carry out rock analysis in order to explore the hitherto little-known lunar crust.

SLIM also carried a spherical lunar rover called SORA-Q, barely bigger than a tennis ball and equipped with two cameras, which can change its shape and travel on the lunar surface. The instrument was jointly developed by JAXA and the Japanese toy manufacturer Takara Tomy.

The spacecraft was launched on September 7, 2023 by rocket from the Tanegashima Spaceport in southwestern Japan, and entered lunar orbit on December 25.

Thanks to the successful landing on the moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States, China and India, Japan is the fifth country to land a space module on the surface of the moon.

