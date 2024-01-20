The first Japanese space probe has landed, but there is a problem with the system

#Japanese #space #probe #landed #problem #system

The landing on the moon was successfully completed by dawn on Saturday, Japanese time, and communication was established, but the probe’s solar cells do not yet generate electricity to charge its batteries. However, this would be very important for the transmission of data.

We are working to first transmit the data generated during the landing to Earth

– announced Kuninaka Hitosi, head of the Institute of Space Research and Aeronautical Sciences. According to Hitosi, it is possible that the batteries will be recharged if the sun’s rays hit the solar cells from a different angle.

The unmanned Japanese spacecraft SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) is 2.4 meters long, 1.7 meters wide and 2.7 meters high. Its mass is 200 kilograms. His task was not only the landing itself, but also to land within a hundred-meter radius of the designated place. It often happens that lunar vehicles land several kilometers from the target, which complicates the reconnaissance task.

Emily Brundsen, director of the Aerocampus at the University of York in Great Britain, told the French news agency AFP that the SLIM’s landing accuracy is a huge advance, because it was a very difficult technological task to achieve.

SLIM landed in a crater called Shioli, less than 300 meters in diameter, where it will carry out rock analysis in order to explore the hitherto little-known lunar crust.

SLIM also carried a spherical lunar rover called SORA-Q, barely bigger than a tennis ball and equipped with two cameras, which can change its shape and travel on the lunar surface. The instrument was jointly developed by JAXA and the Japanese toy manufacturer Takara Tomy.

Also Read:  Claims recorded wounds on Donald Trump's hands "look like syphilis": doctor also gave his versions

The spacecraft was launched on September 7, 2023 by rocket from the Tanegashima Spaceport in southwestern Japan, and entered lunar orbit on December 25.

Thanks to the successful landing on the moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States, China and India, Japan is the fifth country to land a space module on the surface of the moon.

Cover image source: Getty Images

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Apple watches have never been cheaper. You can now buy Watch SE for 5990 CZK – MobilMania.cz
Apple watches have never been cheaper. You can now buy Watch SE for 5990 CZK – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Do you have unused apps on your phone? Be warned, they can still spy on you! Here’s how to prevent it
Do you have unused apps on your phone? Be warned, they can still spy on you! Here’s how to prevent it
Posted on
The polar vortex shows its fangs! Traffic restrictions and closed roads in the country – News by sources
The polar vortex shows its fangs! Traffic restrictions and closed roads in the country – News by sources
Posted on
The arrival of Onan does not help the Cameroonians to escape from capitulation to Senegal – Football – Sportacentrs.com
The arrival of Onan does not help the Cameroonians to escape from capitulation to Senegal – Football – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News