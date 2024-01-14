The first non-Intel NUCs – Preview

#nonIntel #NUCs #Preview

When Intel went through a financially difficult period last year, it decided to divest several side activities, including the business unit that made the NUC mini PCs. ASUS took over the series this summer and is presenting its first products under the NUC name at CES, which I was able to take a closer look.

In its own words, ASUS wants to continue to supply the familiar devices with its NUCs and to give the series new energy with completely new products. The mini PC you’ll most recognize as a NUC is the NUC 14 Pro, the direct successor to Intel’s NUC 13 Pro.

NUC 14 Pro

Although the latest mobile Intel processors are no longer officially called fourteenth generation, the NUC 14 Pro naturally uses the latest Core Ultra chips, better known under the code name Meteor Lake. We previously wrote an extensive preview about these technically very innovative processors, for which Intel is using a chiplet design for the first time.

The NUC 14 Pro uses the familiar size of 4 by 4 inches, approximately 10x10cm, allowing existing accessories such as monitor mounts to remain compatible. This is especially important for business customers, who can upgrade so easily. As we have come to expect from Intel, two versions will be released: a low version in which you can only place an M.2 SSD and a high version in which there is room for a 2.5″ SSD or HDD. As before, you can use the You can easily reach components by removing the bottom of the mini PC. Previously you had to use screws, but thanks to a new lock mechanism this can now be done completely without tools. For extra safety, for example when used in a public space, you can move this panel to If desired, secure it with screws.

ASUS has made the housings of the NUC 14 Pros from plastic, just like the last generations from Intel. The units shown were still pre-production and contained no hardware, but my first impression was that the material used was clearly less sturdy than that of Intel’s NUCs. This may become even better in the final versions, which will probably include a metal frame for reinforcement.

On the front of the NUCs you will find the on/off button and three USB ports. The two USB-A ports do a maximum of 10Gbit/s, the USB-C port goes up to 20Gbit/s. I think it’s a nice improvement that you now have a USB-C port at the front, because with Intel’s NUCs you still had to be at the back. The headphone jack has been eliminated from ASUS’ design. To connect wired headphones or speakers, you will have to use the output on your monitor.

At the back you will find many more ports: two HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 4 and a 2.5Gbit/s Ethernet port (Intel I226-V/LM) are the most important. On the high variant, the location of the 2.5″ slot appears to be clearly visible, with two screws on both sides. However, this is not a cradle or the like; according to the manufacturer, the SSD is mounted flat against the bottom panel.

The NUC 14 Pro can be equipped with a Core Ultra 7 165H or 155H, Core Ultra 5 135H or 125H, or a Core 3 100U. The processor may consume a maximum of 40W. If you buy the barebone version, you must provide a maximum of two DDR5 Sodimms and a maximum of two M.2 SSDs. Both SSD slots support PCIe 4.0 x4, but while the primary slot can accommodate a standard M.2 2280 SSD, the SSD in the secondary slot may be a maximum of M.2 2242. The WiFi chip used is an Intel AX211 with support for Wi-Fi 6E.

NUC 14 Pro+

With the NUC 14 Pro+, ASUS is already taking a slight step with the original concept, because this mini PC is no longer square, but rectangular. It measures 4 by 5 inches, or 12.7x10cm. That extra space gives ASUS more room for cooling. The NUC 14 Pro+ can therefore accommodate a maximum of an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, which has slightly higher maximum clock speeds. More importantly, the processor in the Pro+ is allowed to consume 65W, while the processors in the regular NUC are limited to a TDP of 40W.

The larger housing of this model has a considerably more luxurious finish and is made of anodized aluminum. Only the base plate is made of white plastic.

ASUS really goes all out with its ROG NUC, a mini PC that no longer has anything to do with the original concept. Unlike Intel’s NUC Extreme series, ASUS does not use a CPU from the desktop series for its gaming mini PC, but a Core Ultra 7 or 9 chip from the latest Meteor Lake series for laptops. The main difference with the normal NUCs is that the ROG NUC is equipped with a separate video card: the mobile variants of an RTX 4060 or RTX 4070.

The housing of the ROG NUC measures 27x18x5cm and therefore has a capacity of 2.5 liters. That is still compact, but much more than the less than 0.5 liter of the normal NUC. In addition to the space taken up by the video card, this is mainly used for cooling, but the storage options of the ROG NUC are also more extensive. You can fit three M.2 2280 SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. You place the memory in the two DDR5 SODIMM slots, which support a maximum of 5600MT/s.

You can use the ROG NUC in both horizontal and vertical orientation; a clamp stand is included for the latter scenario. What is also noticeable on the outside is that the mini PC has an RGB-lit logo, which you can operate via the Armory Crate software, and that this device has a lot of ports. At the front you will find an audio jack, two USB-A 10Gbit/s ports and an SD card reader, which supports the latest SD Express standard. On the back, ASUS has placed a Thunderbolt 4 port, four USB-A ports (2x 10Gbit/s, 2x USB 2.0), an HDMI port, two DisplayPort outputs, a 2.5Gbit/s Ethernet port and the power connection. . You connect an external 330W power supply to the latter. Like the regular NUCs, ASUS uses a Wi-Fi 6E adapter from Intel for wireless connectivity.

Availability and prices

ASUS plans to launch the NUC 14 Pro, NUC 14 Pro+ and ROG NUC in the spring of this year, with the ROG NUC likely to follow a little later than the two regular models. The prices are not yet known, but they probably do not differ much from what Intel asked for its NUCs. The ROG NUC will cost around 2,000 euros as a barebones version for the RTX 4060 version, with an additional cost of two to three hundred euros for the variant with an RTX 4070 GPU. Variants with memory and SSD pre-installed will obviously become more expensive.