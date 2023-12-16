The First Prize of this Saturday’s National Lottery draw falls in Sabiñánigo, Sallent and Huesca

#Prize #Saturdays #National #Lottery #draw #falls #Sabiñánigo #Sallent #Huesca

The number 31,554 has spread luck in the province of Huesca. Three Huesca administrations have won the first prize in this Saturday’s draw for State Lotteries and Betting. The city of Huesca, Sallent de Gállego and Sabiñánigo have been the lucky locations.

The administration number 4 of Huesca, on General Lasheras street, has been one of the lucky temples that the goddess Fortune has visited. Also the one on the Army Avenue in Sabiñánigo and the one on Vico Street in Sallent de Gállego.

Each of the tenths of that number has had a prize of 60,000 euros. It has also fallen in Oviedo, Barcelona, ​​Ripollet -in the province of Barcelona-, Granada, Madrid and Tarragona.

Next Friday the extraordinary Christmas draw will be held. Huesca is one of the provinces preferred by the goddess Fortune, since Luck has visited them on more than one occasion with great prizes. For example, without going any further, last year a tenth of El Gordo was sold in the tobacconist’s shop on Calle Mayor in Benasque.

Although the most celebrated December 22 in the province of Huesca in recent years was in 2011, when a shower of millions surprised Grañén, with the full sale of the First Prize. In 2017 he also played in Jaca and in 2018 in Fraga. In total, in the provincial has played seven timescounting those that have fallen in the capital of Huesca, in 1963, 2012 and 2018.