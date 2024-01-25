The first reaction of Mădălin, the young man from Târnăveni found 9 years after he was reported missing. “I was tormented”

#reaction #Mădălin #young #man #Târnăveni #years #reported #missing #tormented

Exciting discovery in Târnăveni, in Mureș county. A young man who went missing nine years ago, when he was just 15 years old, has returned to his family. The reunion was possible with the help of some gendarmes from Argeș, who found the boy and took him home.

Mădălin left his parental home in Târnăveni, nine years ago. He lived with his four brothers in a small room.

He tells that they were tormented by lack and lived in abject poverty. He decided to look for a job

in another corner of the country and left without giving much explanation. The parents notified the police after a few days, but no one found him.

Doina Filip, mother: “He wanted a job, to go to work, we were upset when he disappeared, we looked for him, we didn’t find him, we put him under general surveillance. We haven’t heard from him for nine years, I thought he was dead”

Adam Marinela, cousin: “There was no more hope, that he is deceased, he is dead… I didn’t think they would see him anymore. Nine years is a long time to not know about him.”

On Wednesday, some gendarmes from Argeș found Mădălin wandering the streets, in Câmpulung Muscel. He was muddy and hungry. When they looked him up in the database, they saw that he was on the missing persons list. The young man said that he went through hard times.

Mădălin Kercedi: “I also wanted something to do, other than at home. What could I do? I ended up with one who was tormenting me, and look like this… I was tormented, what could I live with”.

Ștefan Costea, neighbor: “He said that he ran away, that he worked for another person, and now he escaped, the police found him, that otherwise he wouldn’t get home. He went to work to make his family happy.”

Doina Filip, the young man’s mother: “We are glad to have found him alive, I am very glad to have found my boy”

The serious thing is that during the nine years, while he was away from home and worked in the stable, Mădălin claims that he did not earn a single penny. The police will talk to him to see if he was the victim of a crime or not.

