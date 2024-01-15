the first secondary union demands “a public apology” from the minister

The first controversy of Gabriel Attal’s government is not letting up. “We demand a public apology,” declared the general secretary of Snes-FSU, Sophie Vénétitay, Monday January 15, announcing that she had “cut short” at the first meeting between the new Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, and the trade union organizations.

According to information from Release, the minister’s choice to send her children to private school was not linked to problems of non-replacement of teachers, as she had stated in her initial version, which she maintained on Sunday evening. Several voices in the opposition are now calling for the resignation of the minister. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra asks to “close” the “personal attacks chapter”. Follow our live stream.

A weakened defense. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra justified the registration of her children in the private sector because of too many unreplaced hours suffered by her eldest son in the public sector. However, her son’s former teacher assured Release have never been absent during the six months that this child was educated in public school. “I do not know if [Amélie Oudéa-Castéra] to minds”admitted, Monday morning, the government spokesperson, Prisca Thévenot, on France Inter.

Macron’s “big meeting”. Emmanuel Macron will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m., an initiative which is part of the “meeting with the nation” announced by the President of the Republic, the Elysée announced on Sunday evening. The press conference will be broadcast from the Elysée on TF1, France 2 and the news channels.

The RN in ambush. Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, presented his wishes to the press at 11 a.m. in Paris. The leader of the RN deputies, Marine Le Pen, also made it official this weekend that Jordan Bardella would be her Prime Minister if she is elected president in 2027.

