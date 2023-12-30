The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky

#Tesla #Cybertruck #accident #young #driver #lucky

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated cars this year. Enthusiasts of the American brand have been waiting for its market debut for almost 5 years. Finally, patience paid off – at the beginning of December 2023, the car went on official sale.

The electric pick-up is 568.3 cm long, 179 cm high and 241 cm wide with the mirrors folded (220 cm – when folded). Tesla Cybertruck comes in three versions – two with four-wheel drive (including the top Cyberbeast) and one with rear-wheel drive. The one with two-wheel drive – as we learned on the day of its premiere – will go on sale in 2025.

Photo

Those who want to sell their Cybertruck will not be able to do so for a year. /press materials

The Tesla Cybertruck with four-wheel drive has a power of 600 HP and accelerates to 100 km/h in just over 4 seconds. The maximum speed is limited to 180 km/h. The range on one charge is approximately 550 km.

The top version is powered by engines with a total power of 845 HP and accelerates to 100 km/h in almost 2.5 seconds. In this version, the maximum speed is limited to 209 km/h and the estimated range is 515 km.

Photo

Tesla Cybertruck went on sale at the beginning of December 2023 /press materials

Tesla Cybertruck prices start at $60,990 (approx. PLN 240,000). This is how much you will have to pay for the rear-drive version. This is much more than originally expected, because in 2019 the price was about PLN 40,000. dollars.

The four-wheel drive version costs $79,990 (approx. PLN 320,000), while the top Cyberbeast variant costs $99,990 (approx. PLN 400,000).