the first transparent OLED television

The South Korean tech company LG Group comes with an absolute game changer in television land. At the CES tech fair they unveiled their latest creation: the LG Signature OLED T. This is the world’s first wireless and transparent OLED television. It is a special work of art that will give your living room a major upgrade.

It is also not a small screen. The LG Signature OLED T will have an impressive size of no less than 77 inches. That is a screen diagonal of 195.58 centimeters. You can’t miss the television. You would say so, but its futuristic design makes it incognito in space. It looks as if the image is floating in the air.

In the photo gallery above you can admire LG’s OLED Signature T. It is more than just a television, that is immediately clear. You see a work of art by Gustav Klimt and it looks just like real. You can also play images of an aquarium on the television and it will look as if you have a real aquarium in your house. In addition to these visual extras, the television also offers impressive specifications.

The OLED Signature T uses LG’s Zero Connect Box. That means no more hassle with cables and should make audio and video streaming easier than ever before. LG’s new television also has the function contrast screen. You can improve the brightness of the image at the touch of a button. The result: extremely vivid images.

You would like to get LG’s OLED Signature T straight away, but you still have to be patient. The South Korean company will release more information soon. No release date has been announced yet. We will keep you informed. Watch the video below to get a better idea of ​​the television.