The first truly bionic hand

#bionic #hand

Mia Hand allows the patient to regain the ability to grasp objects and perform the normal actions of daily life more easily. Thanks to an implant which may or may not be osseointegrated depending on the clinical cases, communication between the person and the device is precise.

This implant allows the mechanical anchoring of the prosthesis to the person and good communication with the device, both in terms of the muscles to control the prosthesis, and in terms of the nerves to restore tactile sensations.

This bionic hand is capable of lifting 8 kilos. © Costanza Maremmi

Typically, prosthetics are hidden through the use of cosmetic gloves that replicate the appearance of the healthy limb. This reinforces the idea that differences between individuals must be hidden… With Mia Hand, fully customizable in terms of color and external texture, prosthesis wearers finally have the opportunity to express themselves.

TOP TECHNIQUE

Performance optimization, accessibility, design and customization, Mia Hand combines the advantages. Above all, it is capable of performing five main grips which are used by humans for 80% of daily activities, including: cylindrical grip (with all fingers, for large or heavy objects), precision grip (between the thumb and index finger) and side handle (used for flat objects such as keys or credit cards). The goal is to make Mia Hand easy to use without compromising its functionality.

Mia Hand is fully customizable in terms of color and external texture. © Costanza Maremmi

“The market launch of Mia Hand is planned for early 2024”

Francesco Clemente, director of Prensilia

The rest after this ad

Its closing speed is 280 milliseconds, a little slower than the blink of an eye. © Costanza Maremmi

Paris Match. What improvements do you think should be made to Mia Hand in the future?

Francesco Clemente. The development of these medical devices is constantly evolving to optimize consumption, reduce weight and thus increase comfort of use. In particular, for Mia Hand, we want to develop a smaller version, better suited to slim figures and teenagers.

How much does it cost?

The market launch of Mia Hand is planned for early 2024 and its cost to the user will strongly depend on the accessories and the level of amputation (above or below the elbow). Prensilia, as a medical device manufacturer, only supplies the prosthetic hand, but the system is made of other components such as the socket and electrodes. The final price will be between 10,000 and 16,000 euros and will depend on the accessories, generally provided by the orthopedist.