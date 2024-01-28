The five weapons with which the Tesla Redwood will take over the market

#weapons #Tesla #Redwood #market

The American company promises a revolution in car manufacturing

Tesla has confirmed that its new Gen-3 platform, which underpins the next generation of electric cars, should be ready in 2025. The electric car maker will build at least two models based on this architecture, with the first being a compact electric car with the code named Redwood, which will become Tesla’s most affordable model.

In fact, Tesla has been pushing the idea of ​​an affordable electric vehicle that anyone can buy for quite some time. After all, there is no way that all the cars on earth can be replaced by electric cars if they are not affordable. To achieve this, however, a number of things must be considered.

On the one hand, the economic situation prevents Tesla from reducing the prices of its electric cars. Selling cheap electric cars doesn’t make much sense as long as they can’t be produced in sufficient numbers to flood the market. In fact, by 2022, demand was so high that Tesla could double the prices and still sell its cars like hotcakes.

On the other hand, producing electric vehicles at scale requires more sustainable supply chains. This was actually the main problem that led to the huge mismatch between supply and demand. During the pandemic, people postponed car purchases and the auto industry came to a standstill. This drove many suppliers out of business while the most resilient found other customers. When things restarted in 2021, car manufacturers realized that their supply chains no longer existed and had to change their strategies.

That’s why it was rumored that Elon Musk had abandoned plans to launch an electric car with a price tag of $25,000. In 2022, however, demand for new cars declined and new ways to increase sales had to be sought. The current lineup has managed to keep Tesla on top for a while, with the help of massive price cuts.

The company was able to deliver on its promises, but margins fell significantly. The Tesla Model Y has become the world’s best-selling car in 2023 with around 1.2 million units sold, but even that won’t be enough to keep the brand growing. Elon Musk himself admitted that now “Tesla is between two major growth phases”. The first was generated by the success of the success of the Model Y, but the second can only happen when Tesla launches its next generation of electric cars.

The American manufacturer had enough time to work on the project to launch an affordable electric car, the most important of which is the use of a completely new production process. This requires a new type of Gigafactory, for which Giga Mexico will be used. And the project known as “Redwood” already looks completely real, but in order to succeed, Tesla must control everything in it. Here are the 5 main weapons the company will rely on

Design in the style of Model Y

There’s been a lot of discussion about what the upcoming, affordable EV might look like. It was speculated that it would be a compact hatchback, as such cars are very popular in Europe, but not in other markets. Given Tesla’s plans to maximize production, this doesn’t make much sense. Even in Europe, compact hatchbacks are no longer that popular and have been supplanted by small crossovers.

It’s a fact that crossovers aren’t as efficient as sedans, but they’re the most popular format these days and their appeal is universal. There’s no market in the world where crossovers are a hard sell, so it seems certain that Tesla’s new affordable electric car will be just that. Chinese equipment suppliers for Tesla have already confirmed that the “Redwood EV” will be a scaled-down version of the Model Y.

Of course, Tesla will streamline the details and keep the overall shape, which is already refined for aerodynamic efficiency. This option is supported by a sketch of the silhouette that Tesla revealed during the May 2023 shareholder meeting.

A platform that will take the industry by storm

When Tesla was considered a startup doomed to fail, Toyota was the darling of the auto industry. The innovations introduced by Toyota in car manufacturing have led to the insane scale we witness today. Yet another company reinvented automotive architecture – Volkswagen. The German automaker was among the first to realize that cars were getting too complicated.

An automaker can save billions in production costs by standardizing parts and even entire sections of vehicles. This was especially true for large companies with dozens of models. Volkswagen launched the MLB architecture with the Audi A5 in 2007 and the MQB architecture with the Golf VII in 2012. These two architectures covered all longitudinal-engined (MLB) and transverse-engined (MQB) models across many brands in Volkswagen’s extensive lineup. Soon the trend spread and the entire automotive industry switched to modular platforms.

Tesla doesn’t yet have many models that take advantage of modular architecture, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t innovated in car manufacturing. The first-generation platform underpinning the Model S and Model X was a classic “skateboard” design, with a battery between the axles. However, this was still based on auto industry best practices at the time the Model S began development in 2007. However, Tesla changed this with its Gen-2 platform, which underpins the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla’s Gen-2 is not a modular architecture per se, but it is much more than that in terms of cost reduction potential. Tesla has innovated a lot on this front, so the production costs of the Model Y and Model 3 are roughly half of those of the Model S/X. Tesla optimized this architecture by introducing “Megacasting”, among other things. These are large structures that replace hundreds of parts that previously had to be stamped and welded. Also, by using the battery as a structural element, the EV manufacturer saved a lot of unnecessary structures.

With the next generation of electric cars, Tesla is going even further and making the Gen-3 architecture truly modular for the first time. The goal is to be able to create different types of vehicles, even different sizes, using the same architecture. It will also make localized versions of the same models possible without changing anything but the design. But the most important innovation is cutting the car into several sections and building them at the same time.

That’s why the Gen-3 architecture is optimized for this and borrows heavily from the Cybertruck’s design. Since it is difficult to have this new architectural feature with classic wiring harnesses, everything will be electronically controlled. In the Cybertruck, the various nodes have their own communications and control computers, and all systems are connected via Gigabit Ethernet, a connection Tesla calls the “Etherloop.”

A recent patent shows that Tesla also intends to integrate the wiring and communications into each component so that few (or no) wires are needed to connect everything. To do this at scale, Tesla will need to use the 48-volt architecture – control-by-wire, brake-by-wire and other technologies. Some of these are already being tested by customers with Cybertruck. Tesla just needs to make them cheaper and expand their production as much as possible.

A revolutionary change in the production process

The Gen-3 platform is so revolutionary that Tesla had to “reinvent” car manufacturing to make it usable. That’s why the so-called “package-free vehicle manufacturing” process was invented. It only works with the Gen-3 architecture and has no equivalent in the automotive industry. Like other Tesla innovations, it will also be copied by many companies.

In traditional manufacturing, cars are made by stamping the body parts, assembling them for painting, removing the doors to install interior components, and then re-adding the doors in the final assembly. The “unwrapped vehicle” process divides production into several work processes. Stamped parts, such as the sides of the body and the floor of the car, are machined in one work process. Another stream takes care of casting the front, back and possibly other parts.

Production time is greatly reduced as different teams can work on different tasks at the same time. Additionally, interior components such as seats and dashboards are already installed in their respective sections. When they are finished on the associated production lines, they are assembled like Lego parts and only minimal work is required to install the final trims and components.

Many steps in the manufacturing process can be eliminated, and this also applies to individual components. No cables, no wasted time and no long line for final assembly. This gives Tesla confidence that it can reduce costs by 50% compared to the Model Y and Model 3. The process of unpacking the car is critical to making the Redwood EVs profitable even at a price of $25,000. If Tesla succeeds, it’s game over for other automakers who are currently struggling to reach the $40,000 price point.

The new Gigafactory. machines build machines

Tesla’s Gigafactories are already known as the most efficient car factories in the world. Renwood’s prototype was created in Shanghai, which today is Tesla’s main production center, with a production capacity of one million electric cars. That’s several times more than any vehicle manufacturing facility, given that most auto plants are optimized for annual production of less than 400,000 vehicles.

As Elon Musk would say, “the best part is no part” and this is the guiding principle of Tesla’s Gigafactories. Instead of building warehouses to store parts and components, Tesla unloads components directly onto the production line when and where they are needed. Tesla calls this “Warehouse on Wheels” and it does wonders for manufacturing efficiency. Another component is the high level of vertical integration. Almost everything is produced near the gigafactory to optimize logistics.

As efficient as this may seem, manufacturing vehicles with a Gen-3 architecture will not work with Tesla’s current Gigafactories. Despite many groundbreaking manufacturing innovations, they are not the ideal solution for the “boxless vehicle” manufacturing process. That’s why Tesla is working on a new factory layout that will amaze everyone when it’s unveiled. The first factory to use it was supposed to be Giga Mexico, but plans changed. Instead, Tesla will begin production of packaging-free vehicles at Giga Texas and only later expand to other gigafactories.

The new type of Gigafactory will have an even smaller footprint, reduced by around 40% compared to existing facilities. This is logical, considering that many steps in the assembly process are no longer necessary. The new gigafactory layout will also improve operator occupancy by 44% and efficiency by 30%.

It all depends on Tesla’s fully autonomous driving

The Tesla Redwood may be the most affordable model in the range, but that doesn’t mean it will be devoid of the most important technologies. Tesla is more about software than vehicles, and therefore the next generation of EVs will be “software defined vehicles.” Tesla is betting big on its self-driving technology, and the Redwood EV will provide a solid platform to make the FSD (autonomous driving system) one of the most important sources of revenue for the company.

In fact, the success of the entire Redwood project depends largely on how Tesla develops autonomous driving. If successful, the price of FSD, according to Musk, will increase significantly. It’s currently $12,000, which is half the price of the Redwood EV. And if it grows, no one will think of paying for it. And this means that other options must be sought, which Tesla is currently working on.

In fact, most users don’t care what makes a technology work, as long as it works. Production scaling must be accomplished even without the FSD being fully functional. Turning it into a revenue stream for Tesla will take time, at least in the first few years of production. And things could change significantly by the time Redwood EVs go into mass production.

