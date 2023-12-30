The flamingos flee from l’Albufera: “They will look for another place”

#flamingos #flee #lAlbufera #place

«Just as they came en masse, they have all left. But let’s not rule out that they return, hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands. This is how it was expressed yesterday Mario GimenezSEOBirdLife delegate at the Valencian Communityupon confirming what was already progressing Levante-EMV in its Wednesday edition: the flamingos of Racó de l’Olla have been progressively abandoning the colony.

Of the 28,000 copies that the weekend They led to the rice farmers to sound the alarm On Tuesday there were only 3,000 scattered and yesterday the abandoned eggs were the only thing that visitors could see from the Interpretation Center.

No damage expected

TheDepartment of Environment In its daily checks at the beginning of the week, it already detected the structures of some 600 unfinished flamingo nests and counted around sixty clutches of eggs. All abandoned by their parents so nesting was not completed. This is how the department directed by Minister Salomé Pradas conveyed it to the rice producers. «With current records no damage is expected», they stressed. The biologists consulted by Levante-EMV They point to the entrance of the fox, a species established in the Devesa for years, which sporadically enters to prowl in the Racó as a possible deterrent. “In the place where the flamingos are, they were very accessible to predators, which is why we were so surprised that they were will be installed there,” they pointed out a few days ago.

More flamingo colonies in l’Albufera

“The flamingos will look for another place”

«Nature sometimes leaves us sad images, but that’s how it works… the flamingos will look for another place. Or maybe they will try it again here, let’s not rule it out,” they insisted when asked by this newspaper. The cause of the march could be due to the high influx of public, with a deterrent effect, or to the presence of the fox. The conditions of the natural park this year, due to the lack of water, are not those of last year’s perelloà either.The truth is that the visitors who came to the Bird Interpretation Center yesterday could not even access the viewpoint, which was closed.

Duckweed in stagnant areas

While waiting for more water to reach the lake and the replacement of the glass to recover some of the lost transparency, the Department of Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory continues with daily controls to check the ecological state of the lagoon. Especially after the drop in levels at the beginning of November, where twenty centimeters were lost in just ten days.

The reddish tone, caused by a microorganism not detected until now as Levante-EMV exclusively advanced, continues to characterize the enclave, although yesterday large areas, between Alfafar and El Saler, presented a chlorophyll green color. Nothing worrying according to the department, since it is Lemna gibba or duckweed, an aquatic plant of the Araceae family. It is a species typical of rice fields that reproduces easily in stagnant waters with high nutrient values ​​such as l’Albufera.