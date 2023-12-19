The flashy Lamborghini with which Mathieu van der Poel made a big impression in Herentals: “I need some space for my bike” | Sport

#flashy #Lamborghini #Mathieu #van #der #Poel #big #impression #Herentals #space #bike #Sport

It was something different than in a camper. World champion Mathieu van der Poel (28) made jaws drop on Saturday when he arrived at the cross in Herentals in a dark gray Lamborghini Urus S. In a promotional video from the luxury brand, the Dutchman explains why he is such a big fan. “They always do special things.”

LOOK. Van der Poel went to the cross in Herentals in his Lamborghini

Van der Poel became ambassador of Lamborghini earlier this year. The Italian car manufacturer provided him with a Lamborghini Urus S – an SUV with a base price (without taxes) of just under 200,000 euros.

The car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h. This makes the Urus S one of the fastest SUVs in the world. Under the hood is 666 hp and the car also has four-wheel drive. Handy if you have to brave a piece of field towards a cross.

Van der Poel has been driving his car with a personalized license plate for several months now. And the Dutch are very pleased with it. “The Urus may be the perfect car for me at the moment,” he says in a Lamborghini promotional video (see below). “I also need some space in the suitcase for my bicycle.”

In Herentals, Van der Poel didn’t even need his car to drive fast. It was an incredible return to the field. The world champion was in the lead from start to finish. The first match between Wout van Aert and Van der Poel is scheduled for next Friday in Mol. At HLN you are in the right place to follow this closely!

Mathieu van der Poel immediately won convincingly in Herentals. © BELGA

