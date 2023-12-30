the flood “controlled”, all connections assured this Sunday to Paris and London

    • Eurostar informed franceinfo on Saturday evening that the circulation of all trains will resume on Sunday to and from London St Pancras International.

    Published on 12/30/2023 10:15 p.m.

    Reading time: 1 min Eurostar trains park at Gare du Nord, in Paris, August 3, 2023. (STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)

    “Eurostar will operate all services to Paris, Brussels, London and Amsterdam this Sunday”Eurostar told franceinfo on Saturday evening, after the cancellation of all connections due to flooding of the tracks in the south of England, stranding thousands of passengers on the eve of the New Year festivities.

    “Flooding in the Thames tunnels has been brought under control”writes Eurostar, “which means at least one tunnel can now be used and a full service can operate”. The company specifies, however, that “Some speed restrictions will be put in place in the morning which could cause delays and stations are expected to be very busy.”

    “Customers are encouraged to visit the Eurostar website for more information on their rights to compensation”, ends Eurostar. All Eurostar trains to and from London were canceled on Saturday, stranding around 30,000 passengers on the eve of New Year’s festivities.

