The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations

#flu #epidemic #Coruña #increase #emergency #consultations

The flu epidemic in Galicia is breaking records and in A Coruña the numbers are also increased compared to usual. Yesterday, 502 people were treated and 36 admitted to the services of the University Hospital of A Coruña. In recent weeks, the average number of visits is over 480 people, which is 35% more patients than usual.

This figure includes the total number of people who resort to emergency services, but this increase is caused by the flu epidemic. Specifically, currently There are 134 people admitted with this virus and four of them are in the ICU. The number has decreased slightly compared to the previous day, which was 147 people and five in intensive care. However, This decrease is not indicative of anything and the numbers could increase again.

As explained to us by the Galician Health Service, Flu peak expected late this week or next. Many people are still incubating the disease after the celebrations of recent days and the virus could manifest itself in the near future.

Given this situation, the hospital is carrying out a contingency plan to fight the epidemic. Staff has increased in emergencies, internal medicine and pulmonology. On the other hand also has opened 25 beds at the Abente y Lago Hospital.

Records are broken in Galicia

For its part, the data at the Galician level are the highest in the last five seasons. The number of people admitted with the flu has increased by 50% in the last seven days and is the highest number to date, with 486 people in total.

Regarding consultations in Primary Care, these have increased by 42% during the last week of the year. The number of attendances per 100,000 inhabitants is 218also surpassing recent years in which 200 were not reached.

The balance sheet published by the General Directorate of Public Health indicates that To date, 73 people diagnosed with this disease have died.and that 23 have done it for flu.