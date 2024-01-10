The flu wave in Austria is approaching

According to virologist Monika Redlberger-Fritz, more evidence of the influenza virus has been recorded throughout Germany since the beginning of this week.

At the same time, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) recorded an increase in sick leave reports due to flu infections by around 55 percent. These numbers refer to the comparison of the last week of the year and the first week of 2024, as “Die Presse” announced.

A total of 1,867 people were recently in bed because of a flu infection. The statistics include all employees insured with the ÖGK as well as people who receive unemployment benefits.

“In order to avoid infection and further spread, it is important to wear a mask and wash or disinfect your hands regularly,” emphasized Andreas Krauter, chief physician at the ÖGK.

According to Redlberger-Fritz from the Center for Virology, the increased evidence signals the beginning of the flu wave in Austria. She noted that there has been an increase in virus activity in recent weeks.

According to experts, most of the circulating viruses are influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses, which are also contained in flu vaccinations.

Across Europe, a decline in SARS-CoV2 activity is being observed, while at the same time influenza virus activity is increasing. Countries such as Belgium, Croatia, Estonia, Germany and others are already reporting widespread influenza virus activity.

