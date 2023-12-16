The flying ferry that Stockholm will use for public transport

#flying #ferry #Stockholm #public #transport

Stockholm is a city of water. The Swedish capital consists of 14 islands, separately near it there is a huge archipelago of the Baltic Sea, as well as a lake.

That’s a lot of waterways, which means a lot of ferries and boats.

It’s also the perfect place to test a whole new type of public transport – a flying boat that moves over the water. Or to be more precise – an electric passenger ship with hydrofoils, which from 2024 will be used as a ferry from the central part of Stockholm to the suburb of Ekeryo, which is located on an island in Lake Mälaren.

The journey to Ekerio is currently about 55 minutes – both by ferry and by land public transport. With the flying boat, it will be 25 minutes, which means less energy consumption and time saved.

In addition, the ship runs on batteries and does not use diesel.

The technology is from a Swedish technology company – Candela, and tests with the Candela P-12 craft have been successfully completed recently. The flying boat is expected to start operating as public transport from the summer of 2024.

Usually, the problem with electric vessels is that they can’t be fast without a huge expenditure of energy and the corresponding batteries – because of the greater resistance of sailing on water. So many batteries are physically impossible to put on a ferry, as it will sink under their weight if really fast movement is to be ensured.

However, Candela claims that their P-12 is the fastest electric passenger ship – it is capable of 30 knots, or 55 km/h.

It is also being hailed as the first electric hydrofoil passenger ship. It can carry 30 people.

This is something revolutionary in the field of sustainable navigation – the world is still looking for a way to replace diesel, which is the main fuel for ships.

The success of the innovation is due to the three narrow carbon fiber wings under the hull of the boat. They lift her above the water, which reduces energy consumption for movement by as much as 80% compared to conventional fast vessels, since there is no strong resistance from the water.

This also means that there is no need for an overly powerful engine and electric batteries are sufficient.

The maximum range on a single charge of the electric ferry is 50 nautical miles, or about 90 km, and the battery is 252 kilowatt hours.

In the water, the wings descend at the required angle, which is calculated through sensors, and provide stability, which gives another plus – there is no swaying and seasickness for the passengers.

The ship “flies”, which allows for less energy consumption.

The system monitors and changes the position of the wings constantly to maintain the level at which the craft “flys” and stays above the water.

Because of its speed and environmental friendliness, the boat could revive sea transport as a way of getting around places with a lot of water like Stockholm, its creators believe.

In Sweden’s capital, as in many other places around the world, getting around by water has long been replaced by faster and cheaper land options.

“Today, in many cities, roads are congested, and the oldest type of infrastructure – waterways – is not used for fast movement,” commented Gustav Hasselskog, founder of the Candela company.

According to him, P-12 allows waterways to be used as green highways, with a fast connection between cities, because often the fastest way is by water.

This is likely to be helped by the company’s calculation that costs for transport companies to transport passengers by water would be reduced by at least 50 per cent compared to diesel vessels – due to reduced energy consumption.

Maybe flying ships really will take over the seas one day. If the Stockholm project proves successful, that day could be quite soon.

