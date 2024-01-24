the FNSEA calls on the government to take into account “the entirety” of its requests; Attal brings together several ministers in Matignon on Thursday morning

#FNSEA #calls #government #account #entirety #requests #Attal #brings #ministers #Matignon #Thursday #morning

Tense situation in front of the Lot-et-Garonne prefecture, in Agen, where fires were lit in front of the building

The situation became tense on Wednesday afternoon in front of the Lot-et-Garonne prefecture, in Agen. Large fires were lit in front of the gates, while the building was sprayed with slurry, report local journalists, including a journalist from South WestElodie Viguier, on.

Another independent journalist, Clément Lanot, showed earlier in the afternoon CRS in front of the gates of the prefecture. In another one of his videosan agricultural machine deposits shovelfuls of waste, burned tires and slurry in the yard.

The prefecture services announced to BFM-TV that they were united in ” crisis unit “without staff confinement at this stage.

These actions follow a disappointing meeting in the prefecture with representatives of the Rural Coordination (CR). The union, which controls the Chamber of Agriculture of Lot-et-Garonne, had warned that it would take action if it did not obtain satisfaction during this meeting organized, according to it, with a representative of the Ministry of agriculture by videoconference.

In the absence of concrete announcements from the latter, the members of the CR47, accustomed to punchy actions, came out of the building in anger. “We wanted to have tangible elements to communicate to colleagues but we got nothing, what does that mean, they don’t work in the ministries? »launched Karine Duc, co-president of the departmental union. “Waiting until Friday to have announcements is taking a lot of risks. The longer we wait, the stronger the measurements will have to be.”she added.

“In France, if there are no tears and blood, nothing succeeds. Today, we did everything to ensure that things went relatively smoothly, tomorrow I can’t guarantee you anything.”added Serge Bousquet-Cassagne, president of the Chamber of Agriculture and figure of the CR47.