The following is a list of Xiaomi cellphones in Indonesia that received HyperOS earlier

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com – Xiaomi announced that a number of its devices in Indonesia will receive updates (update) interface (user interface/UI) Xiaomi’s newest, namely HyperOS. This update will be deployed starting early this year.

Not only smartphone, HyperOS will also be available for Xiaomi tablet users. Xiaomi Indonesia confirmed that it will roll out HyperOS for a number of models smartphone and tablets in the first quarter of 2024, including the Redmi sub-brand.

One of the models that gets it is the Redmi Note 12. Apart from that, flagship The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi Pad 6 tablets are also confirmed to have this MiUI replacement interface as adapted from Kompas.

Furthermore, older Xiaomi cellphones will also receive HyperOS updates in stages, including the Xiaomi 12 series and Redmi Pad SE. However, this Chinese company has not shared a detailed schedule for when HyperOS will land on each device.

Here’s the complete list of devices that can get the new Xiaomi interface update.

List of Xiaomi cellphones that can update HyperOS in Indonesia

Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12T

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Pad SE

Update The company has even released HyperOS for Redmi Note 12 to users in Indonesia.

“Xiaomi Indonesia confirmed update “Xiaomi HyperOS for the Redmi Note 12 device will be released in January 2024,” Xiaomi said in an official statement received. KompasTeknoFriday (26/1/2024).

So, for Redmi Note 12 users who want to do it quickly update to HyperOS, you need to check first whether an update for your device is available or not. To check it, users can follow the following method:

Open the Settings menu (Settings)

Click About Device (About Phone)

Tap the “MIUI version” display

HyperOS is Xiaomi’s newest interface, replacing MiUI which for the last 13 years has accompanied various Xiaomi products and lineups sub-brand(Poco and Redmi).

The MiUI interface has been around since August 2010 and is still being developed until at least the 14th generation or called MIUI 14 which will be released in December 2022.

In the future, HyperOS will be the interface system on gadgets made by Xiaomi, replacing MiUI. The first cellphone to be equipped with the HyperOS interface natively (pre-installed) are Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Linux Core Technology and Xiaomi Vela

Xiaomi revealed that the core of Xiaomi HyperOS is formed by Linux and the Xiaomi Vela system which was developed by Xiaomi itself.

Source: Medan Tribune