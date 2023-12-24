The football world said goodbye to these prominent figures this year

#football #world #goodbye #prominent #figures #year

The year 2023 is almost over, so it’s time to take stock. In addition to countless highlights, the football world also had to say goodbye to a number of prominent figures in the past twelve months. FCUpdate lists fifteen for you.

6 January – Gianluca Vialli

The year 2023 is not even a week old when Gianluca Vialli breathes his last. As a player, he reached the final of the European Cup 1 with Sampdoria in 1992, where he formed a formidable attacking duo with Roberto Mancini. However, the final battle at Wembley is lost against Johan Cruijff’s FC Barcelona, ​​thanks to Ronald Koeman’s famous blast. Four years later, now employed by Juventus, Vialli tows the cup with the big ears still on hold by settling with Ajax after penalties in Rome. Later that year he leaves for Chelsea, where he plays under Ruud Gullit. After the Dutchman’s dismissal, the Italian even succeeded him, first as player-manager but later as full-time trainer. He would then also spend another season with the group at Watford, but Vialli ultimately concludes that the coaching profession is not for him.

In the last years of his life, Vialli is reunited with his former attack buddy Mancini for the Italian national team. The latter serves as national coach, Vialli has been associated with the team as team manager since 2019 Blues and in that capacity will win the 2021 European title. In 2018, Vialli announced that he had cancer. Although he is declared ‘clean’ in April 2022, the disease returns later that year. Vialli will therefore resign from his duties with the national team in December. A month later, on January 6, he died in a clinic in London. Gianluca Vialli was 58 years old.

7 februari – Christian Atsu en Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan

On the night of February 6, the border area between Turkey and Syria was shaken by a major earthquake. A shock of 7.8 on the Richter scale is measured in the middle of the night, with the epicenter near the city of Gaziantep. According to figures from the World Health Organization, a total of about 23 million people are affected in both countries. The official death toll is 50,783 people, with another 297 people missing since then.

Two days after the devastating earthquake, it is announced that goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan is among the fatalities. The goalkeeper ends up under the rubble of the earthquake and does not survive. His club Yeni Malatyaspor announced this through official channels. Türkaslan was 28 years old.

In addition, Ghanaian striker Christian Atsu has also been missing since the disaster. He played for nearby Hatayspor, but played in the Eredivisie for Vitesse in the 2013-14 season. He then starts a tour of various countries, which takes him to Everton, Malaga and Newcastle United, among others. A day before the earthquake, Atsu scored the only goal in the home match against Kasimpasa, also his first goal on behalf of Hatayspor.

Although Turkish media initially reported that Atsu had been pulled out alive from the rubble, that report later had to be retracted. The search for the 60-time Ghanaian international will then resume. On February 18, twelve days after the earthquake and when hope had almost disappeared, his remains were finally found. Christian Atsu turned 31 years old.

8 februari – Volkan Kahraman

Former footballer Volkan Kahraman met a shocking end on February 8. In 1995, Feyenoord brought the attacking midfielder from his home country Austria to the Netherlands. A breakthrough in De Kuip would never happen; Kahraman did not get further than a short substitute against De Graafschap on behalf of the Stadium Club in November 1997.

A switch to city rival Excelsior brings a solution. On behalf of the Kralingers, Kahraman played almost sixty times in two seasons, before leaving for Turkey and eventually returning to Austria with SV Pasching. It would turn out to be his best period as a footballer, which also led to his debut in the national team in 2002. He eventually played three international matches for Austria.

In 2014, after wanderings through Austrian football and a short-lived Greek adventure, Kahraman ended his active career. In the years that followed, he worked as a trainer and technical director at the lower levels of football and was also a councilor in a district of Vienna for several years.

On February 8, he got into an argument in a café in that city with an acquaintance, who shot Kahraman dead on the street and then committed suicide. Volkan Kahraman was 43 years old.

February 14 – Wim Crash

On February 15, FC Volendam reported that Wim Kras died a day earlier. As a striker, he played for the club from his native village throughout his career, which lasted from 1959 to 1973. Ultimately the counter would stop at 381 games, in which Kras managed to find the net 94 times.

On his debut in the Eredivisie, Kras also set a record that still stands today and will probably continue to do so for many years to come. He was only 15 years and 290 days old when he made his debut as a starting player on November 22, 1959 against Ajax, which won 0-3 in Volendam thanks to goals from the brothers Henk (twice) and Cees Groot. Six months later, on May 15, 1960, Kras scored his first goal in professional football against MVV. At the age of 16 years and exactly 100 days, this makes him the second-youngest goalscorer ever in the history of the Eredivisie.

After his active career, Kras remains in Volendam, where his son Wim Kras junior would later also make it to the first team. At RKAV Volendam, senior was involved in the youth training. On February 14, Kras breathed his last in his native village. Four days later, FC Volendam decided to rename the stadium to the Wim Kras Stadium for the home match against Vitesse. Wim Kras was 79 years old.

March 1 – Just Fontaine

Just Louis Fontaine’s name comes up around every world championship. In 1958, the Marrakech-born attacker set a record that still stands today, by scoring no fewer than thirteen times in the final round in Sweden. That achievement has never been equaled.

Scoring was his trademark anyway; Fontaine would ultimately only win 21 caps Blues play, but ended up with 30 goals. As a club player, he scored 227 times in 248 games for USM Casablanca, OCG Nice and Stade de Reims, before injuries forced him to end his active career in 1962 at the age of 29.

After his active career, Fontaine becomes a trainer; He is, among other things, national coach of France and later also of his native Morocco. Moreover, he managed to achieve promotion to the highest level with Paris Saint-Germain in 1974. He died in Toulouse on March 1, 2023. Just Fontaine was 89 years old.

March 27 – Thijs Slegers

On March 27, PSV announced the sad news that press chief Thijs Slegers had passed away. The Brabander native has been employed by the club since 2015, which appointed him after a career in football journalism, in which he worked for Voetbal International and De Telegraaf.

Slegers has been suffering from acute leukemia since October 2022, for which he underwent a stem cell transplant that year. Initially, this seems to produce the intended result, but in February Slegers announces via social media that he has completed his treatment. He uses the time he has left to, among other things, call on people to register as a stem cell donor. Donor portal Matchis receives more than 10,000 new registrations through its campaign. Slegers died on March 27 at the age of 46.

April 28 – Joeri Petrov

In 1993, the young Ukrainian striker Yuri Petrov completed an internship at Louis van Gaal’s Ajax. It did not come to a contract, but two years later RKC Waalwijk brought him to the Netherlands on a rental basis. After half a season, FC Twente takes him on permanently; He would play in Enschede for almost three years before he was fired in February 1998 after several incidents involving alcohol consumption.

Petrov returns to RKC, is rented out to ADO Den Haag for a year and leaves the Netherlands in 2003 to play for various clubs in Russia and Ukraine. In 2006, FC Volendam brought him back to our country, where, after playing for two years in the Jupiler League, he ended his professional career to continue as an amateur at ASWH and later Haaglandia.

However, drinking remains his biggest pitfall. In 2017 it became clear that Petrov, still living in the Netherlands, did not have a single cent left of the money he had collected during his professional career due to his alcohol addiction. He died in Tilburg on April 28. Yuri Petrov is only 48 years old.

12 June – Silvio Berlusconi

Italy will say goodbye to the more than colorful Silvio Berlusconi on June 12. At that time, with an estimated fortune of around 6 billion euros, he was the third richest resident of the southern European country.

From the early 1970s onwards, Berlusconi started building an enormous media empire, which made him extremely rich. In 1986 he entered the football world when he became the owner of AC Milan. After a cup defeat against Serie B club Parma, he was so impressed by Arrigo Sacchi, the coach of that club, that he appointed him to San Siro in 1987. With the Dutch super trio Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard in their ranks, the Rossoneri grew into a European superpower, winning the European Cup 1 / Champions League three times in those years.

Berlusconi also harbors political ambitions. He would be elected Prime Minister of Italy three times between 1994 and 2011. He also subsequently became a member of the Italian Senate and the European Parliament.

Berlusconi is certainly no stranger to controversy. During his career, he was sentenced to prison several times, including for tax evasion. He also became controversial because underage girls were allegedly present at his sex parties, so-called bunga bunga parties.

In 2017, Berlusconi sold his shares in AC Milan to a Chinese investor. Under his leadership, the club would eventually win the ‘cup with the big ears’ five times and also become Italian champions eight times. However, football was not lost on him after his departure from San Siro; From 2018 he led the modest AC Monza, with the help of his loyal right-hand man Adriano Galliani, to the Serie A.

In the last years of his life, Berlusconi struggled with various health problems. Ultimately, leukemia kills him. On June 12, he breathed his last in Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. Silvio Berlusconi was 86 years old.

August 30 – Jan Jongbloed

Jan Jongbloed died on August 30 after a long illness. As a goalkeeper, he was active in Dutch professional football for four different decades, which set a number of special records.

For example, the ‘modern’, football-playing goalkeeper in the Dutch team keeps his goal clean for no less than 683 consecutive minutes, still a record. On behalf of DWS, FC Amsterdam, Roda JC and Go Ahead Eagles, he also played 717 professional football matches, a number that has never been equaled to date. Finally, at the age of 45, he is still the oldest professional ever in the Netherlands at his last competition.

Jongbloed played 24 international matches for the Dutch national team, including the lost World Cup finals of 1974 and 1978. In his spare time he is such a fanatical angler that he turned down a transfer to Ajax in 1974 because it would cost him his free fishing day. In 1984, Jongbloed’s son Eric-Jan, like his goalkeeper father, died after being struck by lightning on an amateur field.

After his active career, Jongbloed worked as an assistant, interim and youth coach at HFC Haarlem, Go Ahead Eagles and Vitesse. He has been working at the latter club for no less than 22 years, which is why he was appointed Silver Vitessenaar after his departure in 2010.

Jongbloed’s health deteriorated in the last years of his life. He died on August 30, aged 82, in his native city of Amsterdam.

October 10 – Daniëlle van ‘t Schip

On October 10, the football world received the sad news that Daniëlle van ‘t Schip had passed away. The eldest daughter of Willeke Alberti and bassist Joop Oonk was married to John van ‘t Schip until her death, with whom she has two adult children.

In 2022 it becomes clear that Van ‘t Schip suffers from a metastatic form of rectal cancer. Although she speaks openly and hopefully about her illness and its recovery, it proves fatal more than a year later. Daniëlle van ‘t Schip died on October 10 at the age of 55.

Less than three weeks later, her husband John accepted the head coach of Ajax, a position that became available after the dismissal of Maurice Steijn. Van ‘t Schip discussed the job with Daniëlle before her death, he said when he was appointed on October 30. “She was the one who said: John, these are moments and opportunities that you have to seize. It is good for you in the grieving process to be able to give yourself completely. Otherwise you will be at home. Does that make you better?”

21 oktober – Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United announced on October 21 that club icon Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at the age of 86.

As a player he is part of the Busby Babes, as the Manchester United team of then manager Matt Busby was called. Charlton is one of the survivors of the 1958 Munich air disaster, which claimed the lives of eight United players. Charlton was seriously injured, but made a full recovery and would continue playing football for almost twenty years.

For example, like his older brother Jack, he is a basic player in the English team that became world champion at Wembley in 1966 by beating West Germany 4-2 in the final match. Ten years after the fatal crash, Charlton is also one of the key players in the team that gave Manchester United the first European Cup 1 in history.

After his active football career, Charlton has been part of the board of directors of Manchester United for many years. In addition, he is permanently honored by that club with a statue outside the Old Trafford stadium, on which he is immortalized together with his former teammates George Best and Denis Law. In 1994, Charlton was elevated to the peerage and since then he has been allowed to call himself ‘sir’.

In 2020 it becomes clear that Charlton suffers from dementia. He died on October 21 at the age of 86.

11 November – Raphael Dwamena

On November 11, Raphael Dwamena died after collapsing in a match in the Albanian league. The seven-time Ghanaian international dies on the way to hospital.

In 2017, as a player for the Swiss FC Zürich, Dwamena is close to a transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the medical examination reveals heart problems, after which the transfer is canceled. However, he continues to play football and may also collapse in 2021, but can then be quickly stabilized.

Just like Daley Blind and Christian Eriksen, Dwamena plays football, in his case from 2020, with an ICD box, which can deliver a shock in case of heart rhythm disorders. This saves his life in 2021, but later that year he decides to trust God and have the box removed. That decision turned out to be fatal for him two years later. Rapahel Dwamena is only 28 years old.

November 18 – Ruud Geels

With the impressive number of 265 goals, Ruud Geels has only ‘Het Kanon’ Willy van der Kuijlen ahead of him on the all-time top scorers list of the Eredivisie. The former striker’s life comes to an end on November 18.

Geels is a Goalscorer (with a capital D) by profession on behalf of clubs such as Feyenoord, Go Ahead Eagles, Ajax, PSV and Sparta Rotterdam. He also played three seasons in Belgium in the 1970s, two at Club Brugge and later one at Anderlecht. Heading is his specialty. “As if he fell from the light pole,” sighs Willem van Hanegem in 1975 after the Ajax – Feyenoord match in the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam. Ajax beat their arch rival 6-0, Geels scored five that day.

Although Geels also regularly finds the net in the Dutch team with eleven goals in twenty international matches, he did not leave the bench for a minute at the 1974 World Cup. Two years later he joined the team and scored three goals at the European Championships in Yugoslavia, where the Netherlands – partly thanks to two goals from Geels in the consolation final against the host country – captured the bronze.

Despite his unprecedented scoring drive, Geels definitely does not feel and behave like a star. In his first years as a semi-professional, in addition to his football career, he worked as a house painter, which suits him very well. “If I had stayed on the ladder, I might have been much happier,” he said years later in the talk show Barend & Van Dorp.

In the last years of his life, Geels was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. On November 18, he breathed his last in his hometown of Haarlem. Ruud Geels turns 75 years old.

25 november – Terry Venables

Terry Venables’ life came to an end on November 25. In the 1960s and 1970s he played for the London clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace. In 1964 he played his only two international matches for the English national team.

As a trainer, Venables does reach the absolute top. After starting his career on the sidelines with his former employers Crystal Palace and QPR, he was appointed to FC Barcelona in 1984 – at the suggestion of Sir Bobby Robson. He immediately won the Spanish title in his debut season and led the Catalans to the final of the European Cup 1 in 1986, which was lost on penalties against Steaua Bucharest. Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam becomes the hero of the day by saving all four Catalan bets in the series.

In 1994, Venables became national coach of England, which failed to qualify for the World Cup that year in the United States under his predecessor Graham Taylor. Two years later he led the team at the European Championships in his own country (Football is coming home), partly thanks to a 4-1 victory over the Dutch in the group stage, to the semi-finals. Penalties will decide the match against arch-rival Germany. The current national coach Gareth Southgate is the only one missing, the Germans advance to the final and would settle with the surprising Czech Republic after extra time.

After leaving as national coach, Venables became a club coach again, but in 2006 he returned to the national team as assistant to Steve McClaren. However, the later coach of FC Twente and current assistant of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United failed to secure qualification for the 2008 European Championship, after which the FA said goodbye to both.

According to the BBC, the retired trainer had been seriously ill for some time when he died on November 25. Terry Venables turned 80.