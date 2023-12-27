The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament approved Sweden’s accession to NATO

#Foreign #Affairs #Committee #Turkish #Parliament #approved #Swedens #accession #NATO

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance will now be debated in parliament, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling alliance holds a majority.

The head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, was happy about this news from Turkey.

“I welcome the vote of the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership,” he said, urging Turkey and Hungary to complete the ratification process as soon as possible.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned decades of military non-alignment to join the US-led defense organization.

Their applications were quickly approved by all NATO members except Turkey and Hungary. The two countries eventually relented and in April Finland became the 31st member of the Alliance. However, Turkey and Hungary remained the only members of the organization that did not ratify Sweden’s application.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$