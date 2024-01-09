“The foreign exchange and financial markets took a 180-degree turn at the beginning of 2024”, explains the General Director of Ebury – Executive Digest

#foreign #exchange #financial #markets #180degree #turn #beginning #explains #General #Director #Ebury #Executive #Digest

The year 2024 began with foreign exchange and financial markets experiencing many fluctuations, with risk assets, raw materials and the main currencies undergoing changes.

“Foreign exchange markets and financial markets in general took a 180-degree turn at the beginning of 2024. The bond market rally in the final weeks of 2023 stopped and reversed, with markets reducing expectations of interest rate cuts in Federal Reserve for 2024”, explains David Brito, General Director of Ebury, to Executive Digest.

The expert explains that the markets reacted to these changes, with risk assets and raw materials falling and the dollar appreciating against all the main currencies, except the Mexican peso.

For this week, attention focuses on the important monthly CPI inflation numbers in the USA to be released this Wednesday. “Markets are expecting a further slowdown in core inflation, and any upward surprise will make it difficult for the Fed to ease monetary policy as early as March. This scenario could give strength to the dollar in the short term”, explains David Brito.

Furthermore, it highlights that the UK’s GDP figures and a series of speeches from members of the Federal Reserve and the ECB will close the week, especially from chief economist Lane, who is expected to clarify the ECB’s opinion on the recent economic weakness of the UK. euro zone and its impact on monetary policy.