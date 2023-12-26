The forgotten knob. Anyone who does not use it may pay a high fine

#forgotten #knob #pay #high #fine

The knob mentioned above is, of course, used to manually adjust the height of the lights. It is for this reason that it is used extremely rarely. However, there are situations when you should use it.

How to properly set the lights in a car and when should they be changed? The key to answering this question is the load on the car. Depending on how many people and luggage we transport, the suspension flexes, which may affect the direction of the light beam from our headlights. This, in turn, affects the illumination of the road ahead, but also whether we blind other drivers.

Therefore, it is worth familiarizing yourself with the meaning of individual positions on the knob:

“0” – used when there is a driver and a passenger in the car,

“1” – used when there are four or five passengers on board,

“2” – used when there are full passengers and luggage on board,

“3” – used when the driver is in the car and the trunk is completely loaded,

“4” – a rare setting that can be used when none of the previous ones provides adequate illumination of the road (it is also worth consulting the manual to see what the manufacturer says about this setting)

The described knob cannot be found in every car, because some of them have a self-leveling headlight system. Thanks to this, the vehicle automatically adjusts the light setting accordingly. This solution is used in cars with xenon or LED headlights, but contrary to popular belief, this is not the rule.

Self-leveling is a solution required when lights generate over 2,000 lumens. Classic xenon lights usually have 3,200 lumens, so automatic headlight height adjustment is mandatory, as is the headlight washer system. Later, however, some manufacturers began to use weaker xenon lamps, below the limit of 2000 lumens, which allowed them to abandon the required additional equipment. Currently, the situation is similar in the case of LED headlights, which are often offered as standard in every version of a given model, but apart from a different light color, their capabilities differ little from ordinary halogen lamps. In their case, you can still find the knob for adjusting the height of the headlights, or in the car settings (in the case of models where almost all physical switches have been abandoned).

It is worth adding that even in cars with a self-leveling system, the headlight settings must be periodically checked and, if necessary, recalibrated.

Incorrect lighting height setting poses a threat to road safety and may result in a police check on the road. The driver should then change the setting of the lights, and if this is not possible, he will lose his registration certificate and get a ticket. Pursuant to applicable regulations (Article 97 of the Petty Offenses Code), he may be subject to a fine ranging from PLN 20 to PLN 3,000.

The problem of misaligned lights is not uncommon. According to research by the Motor Transport Institute, as many as 80 percent vehicles have incorrectly set lights. At the same time, 98 percent respondents experience blinding from other cars.

Video

Toyota C-HR 2024 – first drive INTERIA.PL