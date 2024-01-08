The former KGB officer revealed what Putin is up to

#KGB #officer #revealed #Putin

According to Sergei Zhirnov, the Russian president is afraid of possible coups and trusts those who directly protect him. This is also shown by the fact that after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s uprising, the Russian Guards were equipped with heavy weapons, and their numbers were filled with veteran soldiers trained in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

After Prigozhin’s coup, Putin began to attach great importance to the Russian Guard: he confirmed Viktor Zolotov in his position (he heads the National Guard) and passed a law according to which the Russian Guard could receive heavy weapons, including tanks and self-propelled guns

– said Sergei Zhirnov, a former KGB officer. He added:

He trusts his guard much more than Shoigu or Gerasimov. After the rebellion in Prirožsin, he realized that no territorial force, neither the Ministry of the Interior nor the FSB, could actually protect him. In the end, no one came to Putin’s defense

– summed up the ex-KGB officer.

The Russian National Guard is separate from the Russian armed forces and is tasked with securing Russia’s borders, fighting terrorism and organized crime, protecting public order and guarding important state facilities. The organization is directly under the command of Vladimir Putin.

