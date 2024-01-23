The former player of Dinamo made a double fracture of the jaw of the odious criminal from Ciorogârla! He was in the special forces and punched him from the maimed

#player #Dinamo #double #fracture #jaw #odious #criminal #Ciorogârla #special #forces #punched #maimed

Dan Savenco, the former player from Dinamo who is part of the special forces of the Police, is in big trouble after maiming the odious criminal from Ciorogârla.

Employed in the Police, in the special forces, former star of the men’s handball team Dinamo Bucharest is being investigated after he made a double fracture of the jaw of a criminal from Ciorogârla, Ilfov, announces The thought.

The former player of Dinamo, investigated after he made a double fracture of the jaw of the hateful criminal from Ciorogârla

And Savenco participated in the capture of the criminal from Ciorogârla, Ilfove, but the 37-year-old man who had slaughtered his ex-girlfriend’s parents after the woman decided to leave him resisted when he was handcuffed, which made the former star of Dinamo to succumb nervously.

The 37-year-old man wanted to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend who left him to go to Germany and attacked her parents. As a result of the attack, the woman died on the spot, while her man survived and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators located the criminal and he was soon apprehended with the help of special rapid intervention troops. Dan Savenco, former member of the handball team from Dinamo, was part of the team that intervened.

Dan Savenco was employed in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), as an officer, during the period when he was under contract with Dinamo. After retiring as a professional football player, Savenco was assigned to the Ilfov Special Action Service.

Savenco was actively involved in catching the criminal from Ciorogârla, who resisted, and punched him. Following the blows received from the former handball player, the man suffered a double fracture of the jaw.

Later, the criminal filed a complaint against Savenco, and the former handball player decided to give up his post at SAS Ilfov after the investigations against him began and returned to Dinamo.

This is not the first time that Dan Savenco has had problems due to anger. In March 2012, during the period when he was under contract with CSM Bucharest, the handball player was involved in a fight that took place after a match with Pandurii Târgu Jiu. He hit his teammate Dorin Dragnea, who needed an aesthetic surgery to reshape his jaw.