The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery

Jurmala city court also ordered the confiscation of criminally acquired real estate belonging to I. Rimševičius, said judge Gundega Lapina while announcing the verdict.

The court also sentenced businessman and political figure Maris Martinson to five years in prison for aiding and abetting bribery.

Both men told reporters they would file appeals.

I. Rimševičius, who headed the Central Bank of Latvia since 2001, was arrested in 2018 for bribery.

Prosecutors said that two unnamed shareholders of the Latvian commercial bank Trasta Komercbanka, which collapsed in 2016 due to money laundering and fraud, claimed that I. Rimševičius asked for bribes in exchange for keeping the bank afloat.

After Latvia joined the euro zone in 2014, I. Rimševičius became a member of the board of the European Central Bank and held this position until 2019, when his term as head of the central bank ended.

