The former US national security adviser and former deputy secretary of state visited Taiwan but did not speak at Taoji | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/14 21:30 (updated at 1/14 22:24)

Director-General for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Liangyu (1st from left) welcomes former US National Security Advisor Hadley (2nd from right) and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman Rosenberg (2nd from left) to visit Taiwan at Taoyuan Airport, American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office (AIT) Director Sun Xiaoya (1st from right) also went to greet him. (Provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Fax of Central News Agency reporter You Kaixiang, January 14, 2013

(Central News Agency reporter Wu Ruiqi, Taoyuan Airport, 14th) After the presidential election, the United States followed precedent and invited former senior officials to visit Taiwan in a private capacity after the election. Former Deputy Secretary of State Steinberg, former National Security Advisor Hadley, and AIT Chairman Rosen Berg arrived in Taiwan one after another tonight, but did not make a speech on Taoji.

The election for the 16th President and Vice President ended yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te and vice-presidential candidate Hsiao Meiqin won the election. The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) issued a press release today stating that the U.S. government will follow precedent and hold the election in Taiwan’s presidential election. Later, former senior officials were invited to visit Taiwan in a private capacity.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley, accompanied by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman Laura Rosenberger, took a United Airlines flight today and arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 8:29 p.m. , the two did not speak, and then, accompanied by Sun Xiaoya, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), they were assisted by diplomats and left through customs clearance at the Universal Business Center.

As for former Deputy Secretary of State James B. Steinberg, he arrived in Taiwan from Singapore on EVA Air flight BR226 at 5:55 pm.

The American Institute in Taiwan stated in a press release that the delegation will meet with political leaders from all walks of life in Taiwan tomorrow to convey the congratulations of the American people on Taiwan’s successful election, express support for Taiwan’s maintenance of prosperity and continued growth, and reaffirm the United States’ long-standing support for the Taiwan Strait. concerns for peace and stability. (Editor: Zhang Mingkun) 1130114

