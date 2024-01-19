The former vice-president of the JIU Student Union was involved in “misappropriation of public funds of RMB 480,000”. The student union was angry: insisted on filing a lawsuit | Life | CTWANT

#vicepresident #JIU #Student #Union #involved #misappropriation #public #funds #RMB #student #union #angry #insisted #filing #lawsuit #Life #CTWANT

The Chiayi University Student Union issued a statement emphasizing that all the missing funds have been recovered, but it still remains firm in its stance on filing lawsuits and will not grant loans without severe punishment. (Photo / Newspaper photo)

A student surnamed Chen who served as the vice president of political affairs of the Chiayi University Student Union was found to have taken advantage of his position to embezzle public funds amounting to NT$489,647. In this regard, the Chiayi University Student Union issued a statement emphasizing that all the missing funds will be recovered, but it still remains firm in its stance on filing a lawsuit and will not grant loans if punished severely.

The 9th Student Union of Chiayi University issued a statement yesterday (18th) stating that the former vice president of the association, surnamed Chen, took advantage of his position as concert convenor and other business to misappropriate public funds of NT$489,647. This amount was normally passed through the student union. After the withdrawal procedure, the money should be deposited into the student union’s special account for activities. During settlement, it was discovered that there was a serious discrepancy in the money. After verification, it was confirmed that the money was misappropriated privately by former Vice President Chen.

The Student Council passed a resolution on the 16th to confirm the dismissal of its administrative vice president, student representatives and representatives of the National Taiwan University Joint School. On the 17th, a coordination meeting for repayment was held. Representatives of the student union and student council, former vice president Chen and his parents were present at the meeting. , heads of relevant units of the Academic Affairs Office attended to coordinate the repayment and subsequent disposal methods. The results of the coordination were not recognized by the parliamentary resolution.

The statement mentioned that it was confirmed yesterday (18th) that all the deficit funds had been recovered. The student union is an autonomous organization authorized by the University Law. Based on the spirit of student autonomy, it is elected by all students. It is therefore responsible for all students. Any illegal activities In response to the situation, the Student Union and the Student Council will take a firm stance on filing a lawsuit regarding their legal responsibilities and severely punish without mercy. They also remind all faculty and students that students should be responsible for their own actions, and it is not just a matter of paying back the money.

After the statement was exposed, many people left messages such as “Excellent young people, I suggest you drop out of school”, “Although it is not a very good thing, it is really great that you are willing to deal with things so actively”, “It happened in 2020, isn’t it this time? We need to take a serious look at it.” “Oh my God! How could this happen to Jiada?”