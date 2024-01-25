The Formula 1 pilot showed his new car project. It shows that he is a real enthusiast

#Formula #pilot #showed #car #project #shows #real #enthusiast

yesterday

Photo: Red Bull Racing, press materials

One kind of automatically expects professional pilots of the highest categories of car races to be real “petrol sticks” who would prefer to sleep in the car. But that’s not always the case. However, Liam Lawson apparently really lives for cars.

One of the biggest surprises of last season’s Formula 1 was Liam Lawson’s debut. This driver from New Zealand stepped in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at the Alpha Tauri team and did very well for the rookie. However, let’s just remember his baptism by fire in Zandvoort, that would drive many crazy. But Lawson finished the race and finished in the points in his third Grand Prix. Even though he drove only five events in the final, he was placed higher in the overall ranking than, for example, Logan Sargeant, who had the whole season to his credit, or Nick de Vries, who was replaced by the aforementioned Ricciardo during the summer.

In addition, Lawson finished second in the Japanese Super Formula championship last year, and a year earlier he finished third in F2. He definitely deserves more chances for this year, but for now he remains reconfirmed only as a reserve rider for Alpha Tauri and Red Bull. He intends to devote practically everything to this role, so he obviously wants full entry into the royal motorsport discipline. However, whether he will achieve his goal is currently in the stars. Ricciardo is staying with Alpha Tauri, as is Juki Cunoda.

The start of this year’s F1 season is still a long way off, as the first tests will take place in Bahrain in a month, and the first race will be held there on March 2. So Lawson decided to use the last day off and returned home to New Zealand for a few weeks. There he came up with an extremely interesting project, proving that he is a car enthusiast to the core. As part of it, he did not reach for a supersport or at least for the Toyota Supra of the fifth generation, which he uses in Great Britain.

Instead, he intends to devote his time and care to the 2000 Subaru Forester, an S/tb version that was only available in Japan for just 14 months. During that time, only 3,400 units were produced, each of which received a turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder tuned to 240 horsepower. A five-speed manual took care of their transfer to all four 16-inch wheels, while there were only six body colors available – Lawson’s piece is painted Arctic Silver.

Considering its age, the Forester isn’t exactly in good shape, with Lawson mainly pointing to springs someone ordered off eBay, while the blow-off valve used to bleed the turbo’s excess pressure came from AliExpress. So the twenty-two-year-old driver will have a lot of work to do with the car, also because of the problematic gearbox. After that, however, he won’t be enjoying it, instead the Forester is to head to an auction with all proceeds going to charity.

So Lawson is gaining sympathy rather quickly, which was also confirmed on his YouTube channel. After posting just six videos, he already has 80,000 followers. So it will be interesting to see how he does this year – a possible changing of the guard at Red Bull-owned teams is nothing unusual. Max Verstappen’s position is understandably unwavering, but Sergio Peréz, Ricciardo and Cunoda should be wary. Our tip? Ricciardo back to Red Bull and Lawson fully to Alpha Tauri. But let us be surprised.

