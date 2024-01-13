The free land certificate to be distributed throughout the Island

The MATSF with the MINAE and the FAO, yesterday during the delivery of PLOF for this year

No discrimination. The appropriation of their land is a vital need for the Malagasy people. The Ministry of Territorial Planning and Land Services (MATSF) intends to offer up to one million free land certificates per year until 2028. This, with the aim of granting all Malagasy people the land they They have since improved. It is also with this in mind that the MATSF produced the PLOF or the Local Land Occupation Plan. A plan aimed at helping financial and technical partners towards the development of a land certificate. A ceremony to hand over this plan to these partners was held yesterday at the MATSF headquarters in Anosy with the presence of its partners as well as the ministry in question.

The PLOF is an essential cartographic tool for identifying and demarcating land. Municipalities should have this tool. Up to date and valid. It is important to point out that there are still thousands of municipalities that do not benefit from this free land certificate delivery service. “We are established in two hundred and eighty municipalities. We have identified up to one thousand six hundred and seventy-six municipalities where this service should be implemented. This is a need of many Malagasy people,” explained Timon Léon Rakotoarisoa, the Secretary General of MATSF, yesterday. The PlOF will allow partners to identify land and beneficiaries to identify it. A tool to limit tensions between owners and also to facilitate the appointment of the certificate.

Benefits

For yesterday, the ministry granted four additional municipalities the implementation of this service. Namely, Antoetra and Ambohimitombo for the Amoron’i Mania region, Mahatsara Sud and Antsenavolo for the Vatovavy region. This increases the number of municipalities where this service has been established to two hundred and eighty municipalities, continues the director.

People with their own land certificates are now safe from the tensions and insecurity faced by farmers. “It is also possible that land certificates will be used as a guarantor for investment requests. In this case, it will be a lever for household income,” explains the general coordinator of the Defis program of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Pierrot Randrianaritiana.

The objective of the Defis program is to promote the transformation of family farming by encouraging the adoption of efficient and resilient production systems. This action is dependent on massive land certification, the ambition of which is to cover the entire island.

Miora Raharisolo

