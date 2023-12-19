The “freest” workers move here

#freest #workers #move

Employees are increasingly looking for ways to travel the world while still keeping their jobs.

It offers a perfect solution for this digital nomadism, which only requires portable electronic devices. VisaGuide.World has now compiled a summary of the most popular countries based on the quality of life of digital nomads, reports CNBC.

The Digital Nomad Visa Index ranked countries based on the following factors:

active visa availability;

internet speed;

tax policy and tax-free period;

income required for visa applications;

living expenses;

global health score (GHS);

the popularity of tourism.

Based on the ranking of VisaGuide.World, Spain takes the lead according to the specified criteria, where from 2023 the remote work visa will allow employees to live in the country for up to one year.

For this, their salary must reach twice the Spanish minimum wage, which currently stands at 2,600 euros (approximately HUF 1 million). In addition, the applicant must not have owned a car in the five years prior to submission, must have private health insurance, have a one-year employment contract with a company outside of Spain, and must have three years of work experience or a specialist degree.

The ranking will be as follows in 2024:

Spain

Argentina

Romania

United Arab Emirates

Croatia

Portugal

Uruguay

Malta

Norway

Andorra

Argentina, in second place, offers digital nomads a six-month visa that can be extended up to a year. In addition, they also receive discounts on airport transfers, transportation and hotel stays. Based on the summary, the South American country is also in demand due to its high internet speed and tourist attractions.

(Kiffer Anna)