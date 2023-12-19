The “freest” workers move here

#freest #workers #move

Employees are increasingly looking for ways to travel the world while still keeping their jobs.

It offers a perfect solution for this digital nomadism, which only requires portable electronic devices. VisaGuide.World has now compiled a summary of the most popular countries based on the quality of life of digital nomads, reports CNBC.

The Digital Nomad Visa Index ranked countries based on the following factors:

  • active visa availability;
  • internet speed;
  • tax policy and tax-free period;
  • income required for visa applications;
  • living expenses;
  • global health score (GHS);
  • the popularity of tourism.

Based on the ranking of VisaGuide.World, Spain takes the lead according to the specified criteria, where from 2023 the remote work visa will allow employees to live in the country for up to one year.

For this, their salary must reach twice the Spanish minimum wage, which currently stands at 2,600 euros (approximately HUF 1 million). In addition, the applicant must not have owned a car in the five years prior to submission, must have private health insurance, have a one-year employment contract with a company outside of Spain, and must have three years of work experience or a specialist degree.

The ranking will be as follows in 2024:

  • Spain
  • Argentina
  • Romania
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Croatia
  • Portugal
  • Uruguay
  • Malta
  • Norway
  • Andorra

    • Argentina, in second place, offers digital nomads a six-month visa that can be extended up to a year. In addition, they also receive discounts on airport transfers, transportation and hotel stays. Based on the summary, the South American country is also in demand due to its high internet speed and tourist attractions.

    Also Read:  BAM Board expected to keep policy rate unchanged

    He has the most expensive passport, but he even got to Budapest with it

    Apart from Hungary, to a hundred other countries. There were places where they were detained. Based on his posts, the Bangladeshi travel blogger had a great time in the Hungarian capital. Read more —>

    (Kiffer Anna)

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
    Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
    Posted on
    Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
    Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
    Posted on
    KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
    KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
    Posted on
    If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
    If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
    Posted on
    Tags
    akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News