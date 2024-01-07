The French Foreign Ministry calls on Iran to stop its destabilizing actions

#French #Foreign #Ministry #calls #Iran #stop #destabilizing #actions

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, “said very clearly that the risk of regional war has never been greater, so Iran and its allied countries must immediately stop its destabilizing actions,” said a statement posted on the X social network.

“Nobody wins from escalation,” it added.

The call came after Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon said it had fired 62 rockets at an Israeli base in what it said was an initial response to the killing of a Hamas deputy leader in Beirut.

Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after a bloody October 7 attack by the militants, which Israel says killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy the group and launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that has reduced much of the Gaza Strip to rubble and killed at least 22,722 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Iranian state media also reported on Saturday that 91 people were killed in two blasts that hit Wednesday as crowds gathered at the tomb of Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed four years ago. A lower death toll was previously announced.

The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group claimed responsibility for the blasts in Iran, fueling fears of a wider conflict in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Colonna said he also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“Egypt and France are on the front lines to get humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and to evacuate the most seriously injured,” she said on the X social network.

