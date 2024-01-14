The friendly taxman wins tax evasion. And the left loses its mind

#friendly #taxman #wins #tax #evasion #left #loses #mind

The left doesn’t like the friendly tax man. For three days, since the Senate Finance Committee approved the favorable opinion on the legislative decree on the composition with creditors, the opposition, the CGIL and the UIL have been shouting scandal and, above all, an “amnesty” on an implementing provision of the reform that is about to be definitively launched.

However, it is necessary to take a step back to fully understand why the controversy can be considered unjustified, since it is not an amnesty but a new way of relating to tax administrations. The legislative decree on the biannual composition with creditors is an integral part of the reform personally followed by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, and is aimed at businesses, VAT numbers and professionals with incomes or revenues of less than 5.1 million euros, who have not debts to the Treasury exceeding 5 thousand euros and who have not been convicted of fraud.

They will be able to ask the Revenue for a proposal for an agreement which should be formulated by April and which will be based on the Irpef (or Ires) and Irap declarations of the last few years or financial years and will be integrated by the data that the agency led by Ernesto Maria Ruffini is able to recover through its interchange system. If you accept the proposal, you will pay a fixed tax for two years and, above all, you will be exempt from tax assessments on these taxes. The agreement lapses if non-deductible income or liabilities are ascertained in excess of 30% of what was agreed or following a change in the amounts via declaration. Ditto in case of commission of accounting crimes.

The Senate Finance Commission chaired by Massimo Garavaglia (Lega) approved the opinion presented by the rapporteur Fausto Orsomarso (Fdi) which contains six recommendations. The main ones are three. The first provides that access to the composition “is extended, in compliance with the regulations relating to ISAs, to all taxpayers who request it”. In the original formulation, the decree established that one had to have at least an 8 in the “tax report” to be able to apply; now access should be free provided, as seen, one possesses certain requirements. The second main modification is that «any increase in income and net production compared to that of the reference year taken as a basis is limited to a percentage up to a maximum of 10%». A non-compliant proposal must be subjected to “cross-examination with the taxpayer before being formalised”. In practice, the senators asked to limit the increase in the levy. In fact, 1.8 billion euros are expected from the two-year preventive agreement. The third modification concerns the postponement from July to October of the possibility of adhering to the Revenue proposal. Claiming that it is “a mass amnesty” as CGIL and the Left did or that it is an “economic disgrace” (M5s) is misleading and above all false. No member will pay less even in the case of lower revenues, but will escape the anti-evasion crackdown which will focus on those who want to remain in the shadows.