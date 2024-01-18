The frost blocks the Tesla & Co.

LESS AUTONOMY – It is known that the Freddo it is one of the worst enemies of electric cars. Low temperatures heavily affect battery efficiency, often significantly reducing autonomy and simultaneously slowing down charging times. Problems that are heavily affecting motorists in some areas of the United States, particularly Chicago, where they have been recorded temperature close to -20°. The city was hit by a strong cold wave which put the city in crisis electric cars circulating. The lengthening of charging times and the reduced autonomy of vehicles has made it more difficult to find one column free for cars even more thirsty for electricity.

LONG TIMES – Who was at Chicago these days he talks about scenes close to those of an apocalyptic film: “We have a mass of dead robots”, an owner of an electric car testifies to the CBS network (see video). “You come here and you have to wait two hours to get a charging station. It should be fast, but takes two hours to recharge the car,” says a dejected driver. And there is no shortage of motorists forced to have their vehicles towed after running out of batteries while waiting for a charging point to become available.

BETTER GET READY – Electric car batteries work best in mild temperatures and range it can be reduced by up to 40% when the thermometer drops below zero. Furthermore, the greater need to heat the passenger compartment leads to an increase in the energy used. For this reason, Tesla advises its customers to heat the passenger compartment before setting off, to preheat the battery before charging it and to maintain the level of load to the day above 20%. In Norway, where electric cars are widespread and winter temperatures are anything but mild, they prefer home charging to public charging, solving the problem of lengthening charging times at the charging station.

