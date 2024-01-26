The fruit that improves vitality and mood in just four days

#fruit #improves #vitality #mood #days

Science has shown that diet is a key element in protecting the body from numerous diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke or cancer. Numerous studies focus on the many benefits of fruits and vegetables. Although there is a fruit that wins for its contribution of necessary nutrients. Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, E and K and its consumption provides fiber, potassium and other phytochemicals that provide not only nutritional benefits, but also health benefits, according to the study Nutritional and health benefits associated with kiwi consumption carried out by researchers. from the Complutense University of Madrid.

According to this work, regular consumption of kiwi has “beneficial effects on immune function and antioxidant defense; in gastrointestinal function, improving protein digestion and constipation; and in the upper respiratory tract, helping to prevent infections and improving their symptoms. In addition, it can have a positive impact on our mood.

Mental Wellness

Kiwi has been shown to be a powerful mood booster and new research from the University of Otago has shown how rapid its effects can be. In a study published in The British Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that this fruit improved vitality and mood in just four days. Co-author Professor Tamlin Conner, from the Department of Psychology, says the findings provide a tangible and accessible way for people to support their mental wellbeing.

It’s great for people to know that small changes to their diet, like adding kiwi, could make a difference in how they feel each dayTamlin Conner

Vitamin C intake has been associated with improved mood, vitality, well-being, and reduced depression, while vitamin C deficiency is associated with increased depression and cognitive decline.

However, Professor Conner says limited research has looked at how quickly improvements in mood occur after introducing vitamin C supplements or whole food sources. The researchers attempted to fill that gap with an 8-week dietary intervention in 155 adults with low vitamin C levels.

Participants took a vitamin C supplement, a placebo, or two kiwis daily. They then reported on their vitality, mood, prosperity, quality and quantity of sleep, and physical activity using smartphone surveys.

The researchers found that kiwi supplementation improved vitality and mood within four days, peaking between 14 and 16 days, and improved flowering starting on day 14. Vitamin C, on the other hand, improved marginally the mood until the 12th.

Lead author Dr Ben Fletcher, who conducted the research as part of his PhD at Otago, says understanding the nuances of when and how these effects occur on a day-to-day basis contributes to our knowledge of the potential benefits of foods. and vitamin C-rich supplements on mental health: “This helps us see that what we eat can have a relatively quick impact on how we feel,” and adds: “Our participants had relatively good mental health to begin with, so “They had little room for improvement, but they still reported benefits from kiwi or vitamin C interventions,” he says.

He adds that while vitamin C tablets showed some improvements, the study highlights the potential synergistic effects of consuming whole foods like kiwi.