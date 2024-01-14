The full story of a doctor being accused of raping his wife’s sister in October

#full #story #doctor #accused #raping #wifes #sister #October

03:30 PM Sunday, January 14, 2024

“He took advantage of her young age and had sexual intercourse with her husbands.” With these accusations, the trial of a plastic surgeon in the case of raping his wife’s sister began, which the Giza Criminal Court will begin hearing on January 22.

Public Prosecution investigations revealed that a 44-year-old woman, “A.H.A.”, filed a report stating that her 15-year-old daughter, “M.A.A.”, had been raped by the husband of her eldest daughter, “Mustafa S.M.”, a 33-year-old plastic surgeon. He is the husband of the first daughter, because he persuaded the second, and he slept with her in the same manner as husbands more than once during her stay with them in the Haram City and Al-Hosary area, according to the mother’s statements.

Investigations with the child revealed that the accused had sexual intercourse with the child with husbands several times and broke her hymen inside the apartment in the Haram City area, and on Sunday, August 27, 2023, he persuaded her to leave the house in the Ard al-Liwa area in Agouza, and accompanied her to an apartment – exclusively for four days and had sexual intercourse with her with his husbands. once again.

The child said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that her sister hosted her for a month in her residence in the Haram City area, noting that her sister’s husband convinced her to have sexual intercourse with other husbands several times, “all with consent.”

The Public Prosecution requested that the security services investigate the incident, to determine its circumstances and find out its details, and to present the child to forensic medicine for examination.