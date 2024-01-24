the fun crossing between Suárez and Messi

#fun #crossing #Suárez #Messi

FútbolUy. Followed on Twitter @futbolportaluy

This Wednesday the 24th, Luis Suárez, current player for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and top scorer for the Uruguayan team, turns 37. The man from Salta received greetings from the AUF and his previous clubs (except Groningen): Nacional, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Gremio.

In today’s practice, his teammates on the American team gave him the popular hallway in which they beat him celebrating his birthday. The last one in the hallway was Lionel Messi, who hit him with a short blow and Suárez reacted ironically: “Since when have you been hitting him in the hallways, fool?”

Inter Miami planned a seven-game preseason tour that, in addition to El Salvador, with which they drew 0-0, will take them to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal, but the match with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was suspended because the Portuguese was injured. Afterwards, they will travel to Hong Kong for a duel against a selection of local players, before facing Kobe in Tokyo. The preseason will conclude in Fort Lauderdale (Florida) with a friendly against Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario.

FútbolUy. Followed on Twitter @futbolportaluy

FútbolUy – Montevideo Portal

Also Read:  Chivas 'freezes' Alexis Vega and Gago wins his first game with the rojiblancos | TUDN Liga MX

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
Posted on
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Posted on
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News