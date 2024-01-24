the fun crossing between Suárez and Messi

#fun #crossing #Suárez #Messi

This Wednesday the 24th, Luis Suárez, current player for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and top scorer for the Uruguayan team, turns 37. The man from Salta received greetings from the AUF and his previous clubs (except Groningen): Nacional, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Gremio.

In today’s practice, his teammates on the American team gave him the popular hallway in which they beat him celebrating his birthday. The last one in the hallway was Lionel Messi, who hit him with a short blow and Suárez reacted ironically: “Since when have you been hitting him in the hallways, fool?”

Inter Miami planned a seven-game preseason tour that, in addition to El Salvador, with which they drew 0-0, will take them to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal, but the match with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was suspended because the Portuguese was injured. Afterwards, they will travel to Hong Kong for a duel against a selection of local players, before facing Kobe in Tokyo. The preseason will conclude in Fort Lauderdale (Florida) with a friendly against Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario.

“Since when do you hit the hallways, fool?” HAHAHA, FROM SUÁREZ TO MESSI. ????????????pic.twitter.com/PHpNby79a1 — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) January 24, 2024

