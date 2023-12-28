The funniest police reports of 2023

#funniest #police #reports

The police don’t always deal with murder and manslaughter, but sometimes with unexpectedly bizarre cases. Do you want proof? We have evidence:

Forester on your own

Over 100 trees were illegally felled on the edge of the Zurich forest. Image: Zurich City Police

Various trees had been illegally felled on Sequoia Tree Alley in Zurich, an employee of Grün Stadt Zurich reported at the beginning of the year. At the end of May, the police finally caught a 78-year-old pensioner red-handed as he was cutting down a tree in the same place at 10 p.m.

In total, the man felled over 100 trees, causing property damage worth over a hundred thousand francs. The reason given by the pensioner was that he wanted to provide the sequoia trees with more light and warmth. You can find the whole story here.

When your Instagram betrays you

Rushing through Switzerland at massively excessive speeds? Pretty stupid. Film the whole thing? Even stupider. Upload the videos to Instagram? Well… This is what happened:

As early as 2022, the Bern cantonal police received various reports of loud and speeding drivers. The investigators finally found what they were looking for on social media: two videos show a car rushing through the Allmend Tunnel near Thun at massively excessive speeds. The police find the driver.

She finds another video on his smartphone that shows the man driving the same car on the A6 near Rubigen – with over 300 kilometers per hour on the speedometer. Now the man has to answer for all three cases before the judiciary.

Der Workaholic

In August, the Zug police took a 36-year-old chauffeur out of service. When they look at his driving booklet, the officers notice that the man has been working continuously for 36 days. In Switzerland, a maximum of six days at a time are allowed.

But that’s not all: In addition to his job as a chauffeur, the man also worked in a workshop. Now he is on compulsory vacation. You can find the whole story here.

The never-ending turning maneuver

A truck going astray.Image: Graubünden Cantonal Police

If you drive strictly according to the navigation system, you shouldn’t be surprised if you end up in trouble. A truck driver from Uzbekistan also discovered this in July. The 51-year-old man consistently followed the instructions of the navigation device, which sent him over the Albula Pass. He ignored several warning signals that warned that vehicles like his truck would eventually reach their limits on this route.

It finally ends at the first viaduct. But how do you deal with such a monster in a small space? Although two Germans assisted the driver, the maneuver still took over two hours.

8 out of 20 cars were not allowed to continue

In a targeted operation, the Lucerne police checked coaches in July. The results? 8 out of 20 vehicles were refused further travel because they had not observed the rest times. In three cases the car was not drivable and one of the drivers had an alcohol level of 1.78. The tour groups were able to continue their excursions with another car company.

A treasure in the middle of the train

Quite a pile of gold. (Symbol image)Image: sda

In October 2019, the train attendant on the Südostbahn was amazed when he found a plastic bag full of gold bars in one of his carriages. The package was addressed to the ICRC. Inside were 120 gold bars worth around 200,000 francs.

After a long-term search, the Lucerne public prosecutor’s office finally gave up looking for the owner in August 2023. Even an advertisement in the cantonal gazette did not lead to ownership. A crime has now also been ruled out, which is why the public prosecutor’s office finally passed the money on to the ICRC.

The speed camera of the year

This speed camera made drivers on the A2 despair.Image: Shutterstock/kapo bl

Yes, speed cameras, they are the scourge of drivers. In fact, the poor machines only check whether people are adhering to the applicable rules. One of the boxes did this particularly diligently in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. The police set it up for nine days and flashed an incredible 7,000 drivers.

That’s a bus every 111 seconds. In 60 cases, the high-speed drivers were traveling so fast that they had to hand over their ID cards. You can find the whole story here.

The emergency satellite phone

Rega helps out in difficult situations.image: rega

Rega often has to rescue people from dangerous situations in the Swiss mountains. However, the emergency call comes from Israel less often. This is what happened in July 2023. Nine young adults from Israel were surprised by a drop in temperature on the Corona di Redòrta mountain in Ticino.

One of those involved raised the alarm using a satellite emergency call device at 5 p.m. However, the emergency call went to an emergency call center in Israel, which ultimately informed Rega. All people were rescued from the predicament and were able to return home unharmed.

A Python gone astray

The python measured around 150 centimeters. Image: Lucerne police

In August, a python sneaked out of its terrarium in Lucerne. The police were able to capture the 1.5-meter-long animal without any problems. There was criticism of the passers-by: They had come dangerously close to the animal in order to take videos of it.

The police were able to capture the animal without any problems. Image: Lucerne police

According to the announcement, the owner of the snake must expect to be charged with violating the Animal Welfare Act. The python was able to escape because the terrarium was not completely closed. However, it is unclear how the snake got onto the sidewalk, the police said. The animal was handed over to a snake expert.

The unteachable one

You’re wanted for unpaid fines, you’re on drugs, and you’re driving past a mobile speed checkpoint. What are you doing?

A 37-year-old Spaniard chose the latter in January. The police then pulled him out of traffic and he had to hand over his driver’s license.

Time to quit smoking

Would you sleep on this mattress? Hardly.Image: Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police

Last but not least, a little promotion for a New Year’s resolution. After this story from Herisau (AR), quitting will definitely be a little easier for you. After a New Year’s party, a 39-year-old man fell asleep on his mattress while smoking. The cigarette fell out of his hand and started a fire.

It wasn’t until hours later that a neighbor noticed the smoke and stormed into the apartment. The smoker lies there comfortably on his mattress, which is now also smoking, and sleeps. He wakes the man and takes him outside. The fire department extinguished the fire and the paramedics took him to the hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

