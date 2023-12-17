The future Apple Watch Ultra is waiting for a noticeable improvement of the display. But it won’t happen right away – SMARTmania.cz

#future #Apple #Watch #Ultra #waiting #noticeable #improvement #display #wont #happen #SMARTmania.cz

The Apple Watch Ultra should get a microLED screen in the future

Apple is reportedly planning to increase it from the current 1.93″ to 2.12″

So far, it looks like this change will take place in 2026

This September, Apple introduced not only new iPhones, but also two new watches. The flagship Apple Watch Series 2 brought only a handful of minor improvements compared to the first generation – a more powerful chipset, brighter display and longer battery life. For future generations of the Apple Watch Ultra in Cupertino, they are preparing a more visible change.

Larger microLED type display

The TrendForce server received information from supply chains that Apple will want to reduce its dependence on OLED displays from Samsung in the future, which in the case of the Watch Ultra is supposed to mean one fundamental change. One of the next generations of this watch should receive a microLED screen, the production of which is to be shared by OSRAM and LG Display.

Different technology should not be the only change in the case of the display, Apple is also reportedly toying with increasing the screen from the current 1.93″ to 2.12″, i.e. approximately 10 percent. Due to the increase in the screen, the entire watch case will probably grow, as the frames around the display cannot be reduced too much.

Apple has been working on microLED technology for many years, first using it in iPad Pro tablets, and would gradually like to use it in iPhones or Mac computers. But this transition will probably still have a long way to go, for example, with MacBooks, we first have to wait for the deployment of OLED panels, and only then microLED technology.

MicroLED screens have several advantages compared to OLED panels, mainly higher brightness, better color reproduction, wider dynamic range, burn-in resistance and longer life. On the contrary, the disadvantage is a more complex production process, which is reflected in a higher price. In the case of the Apple Watch Ultra, the production costs of the display could be two to three times higher, TrendForce talks about the amount of $120 (about 2,700 crowns).

In 2026 at the earliest

And when will we see the new Apple Watch Ultra with a larger microLED screen? At this point, you can close your wallet, because according to TrendForce, the target year is 2026, although the original plan was for 2024 or 2025. Apparently, the development of the smaller microLED panel is not going as smoothly as they imagined at Apple. Until 2026, we will undoubtedly see at least one more generation of Apple Watch Ultra with an OLED screen.

Author of the article

Jakub Karásek

