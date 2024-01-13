The future is plural | Challenge.ma

#future #plural #Challenge.ma

If the origin of humans is almost identical, their future can only be plural. Homo Sapiens slightly mixed with the Neanderthal. The great journey through time and space, which continues, took place in the material and immaterial diversity of the world. Hence the differences today, in terms of colors, lifestyles, cultures (…). Reality both historical and empirical, without ever being static. In this sense, Morocco has always been an example of plurality. Geographic, linguistic, cultural and human diversity (…) has never been a source of conflict. On the contrary, this diversity has been and remains an inexhaustible source of enrichment. It is in this process that we must situate the exceptional treatment of the Amazigh question by Morocco, which has never denied its past and which has always known how to preserve and develop its roots, while remaining open to the rest of the world.

Spoken in daily life with pride, the Amazigh language has penetrated the media. A royal institute was created, thus opening up great prospects, particularly in terms of historical and scientific research, and cultural and artistic creativity. However, the Amazigh question is not only an official or elite question. It is part of this “tattooed memory” to borrow the expression from Abdelakébir Khattibi. Today, it can fuel a constructive renaissance to enrich our intangible capital. No fear of waking up ghosts. No obstacle to this societal dynamic that can emerge in the most physically and culturally isolated areas. Amazighness is above all proof of endogenous resistance capacity. Today, the integration of Amazigh into education is in its early stages. Language learning structures can be set up in “houses or culture centers”, to be reactivated, in douars, or even remotely by mobilizing new technologies. Coming out of the “Amazigh winter” and evolving towards an “Amazigh spring” means resurrecting inexhaustible sources of poetry and oral traditions which form the true strata of our plural identity, a living expression of a social formation well anchored in the history of North Africa.

Faced with a “Fortress Europe”, currently increasingly the victim of an impoverished identity withdrawal where differences are often perceived as threats, Morocco has chosen another path, that of diversity and plurality, where firmly build friendship and peace, with human dignity as a common foundation. After the Gregorian New Year 2024, Challenge takes this opportunity to wish all its readers a happy Amazigh New Year 2974, around a delicious couscous with multiple vegetables and colors. Assegas ameggaz.