The Galaxy S24 could be cheaper in Europe

#Galaxy #S24 #cheaper #Europe

Ad

The Galaxy S24 may be cheaper in Europe, the mobile expected to arrive on January 17 and its companions may arrive with a similar appearance to the previous ones, with slightly improved performance.

According to Dutch rumors, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be slightly cheaper than their predecessors. These phones may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and Canada, while they may come with Exynos 2400 elsewhere, while the Ultra may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 everywhere else.

The image above shows the assumed specifications, and the table below shows the estimated pricing in euros and forints.

Storage Galaxy S24 Galaxy S23 128 GB EUR 899 / HUF 344,000 EUR 950 / HUF 363,700 256 GB EUR 959 / HUF 367,000 EUR 1,010 / HUF 386,700

Galaxy S24+
Galaxy S23+

256 GB EUR 1,149 / HUF 439,900 EUR 1,200 / HUF 459,400 512 GB EUR 1,269 / HUF 485,800 EUR 1,320 / HUF 505,300

Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra

256 GB EUR 1,449 / HUF 554,700 EUR 1,400 / HUF 536,000 512 GB EUR 1,569 / HUF 600,700 EUR 1,580 / HUF 605,000 1 TB EUR 1,809 / HUF 692,600 EUR 1,820 / HUF 697,000

The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be the presentation of One UI 6.1 in addition to the S24 series. The software will also bring AI features, better battery protection, call quality and live transcription.

The cover image is an illustration, showing the Galaxy S23 series.

Ad

Also Read:  A million-year-old giant river of molten iron is rolling towards Europe. The satellite revealed it in the interior of the Earth

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Enea wants compensation for Ostrołęka. The management board intends to sue the company’s former management
Enea wants compensation for Ostrołęka. The management board intends to sue the company’s former management
Posted on
Competition: Win a mega package with PlayStation 5 games
Competition: Win a mega package with PlayStation 5 games
Posted on
The amount of money that the National Arena produced for the Capital City Hall!
The amount of money that the National Arena produced for the Capital City Hall!
Posted on
Do América and Atlas exchange Salvador Reyes for Camilo Vargas? the truth about the viral rumor
Do América and Atlas exchange Salvador Reyes for Camilo Vargas? the truth about the viral rumor
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News