The Galaxy S24 could be cheaper in Europe

The Galaxy S24 may be cheaper in Europe, the mobile expected to arrive on January 17 and its companions may arrive with a similar appearance to the previous ones, with slightly improved performance.

According to Dutch rumors, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be slightly cheaper than their predecessors. These phones may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and Canada, while they may come with Exynos 2400 elsewhere, while the Ultra may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 everywhere else.

The image above shows the assumed specifications, and the table below shows the estimated pricing in euros and forints.

Storage Galaxy S24 Galaxy S23 128 GB EUR 899 / HUF 344,000 EUR 950 / HUF 363,700 256 GB EUR 959 / HUF 367,000 EUR 1,010 / HUF 386,700

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S23+

256 GB EUR 1,149 / HUF 439,900 EUR 1,200 / HUF 459,400 512 GB EUR 1,269 / HUF 485,800 EUR 1,320 / HUF 505,300

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra

256 GB EUR 1,449 / HUF 554,700 EUR 1,400 / HUF 536,000 512 GB EUR 1,569 / HUF 600,700 EUR 1,580 / HUF 605,000 1 TB EUR 1,809 / HUF 692,600 EUR 1,820 / HUF 697,000

The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be the presentation of One UI 6.1 in addition to the S24 series. The software will also bring AI features, better battery protection, call quality and live transcription.

The cover image is an illustration, showing the Galaxy S23 series.

