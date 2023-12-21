the Galaxy S24 series in a complete leak, everything was revealed – SMARTmania.cz

#Galaxy #S24 #series #complete #leak #revealed #SMARTmania.cz

Samsung has leaked complete information about the Galaxy S24 series

We learned the basic differences in the equipment of all three upcoming models

In addition, a database of more than 100 images of the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra has reached the Internet

It looks like the next Samsung Unpacked, which will take place in mid-January next year, will not bring any big surprises. The Galaxy S24 series is to be introduced, but it has already been revealed in a complete leak a few days before Christmas. We learned all the main specifications as well as the design of the products themselves. The price remains to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in full leak

Renowned tipster and leak hunter @evleaks shared an image on his X Network profile this morning that clearly reveals the fundamental differences in gear. The image is probably “robbed” from Samsung’s official materials, because the manufacturer uses exactly these tables at official press conferences and in our market.

See the individual differences between the Galaxy S24 models

According to new information, the basic Galaxy S24 will offer a 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a brightness of 2,600 nits. The main camera impresses with its 50MP resolution and the ability to record up to 8K video. As for the optical zoom, the base is enough with 2x and 3x zoom, plus up to 30x digital zoom.

The phone will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. The battery promises a capacity of 4,000 mAh and a charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. We do not know the exact charging power for any of the models. On top of that, mention of the Aluminum Armor Aluminum 2.0 frame and IP68 resistance.

The Galaxy 24+ model has only slightly different equipment. The screen has grown to 6.7″, due to which the resolution has also increased from Full HD+ to Quad HD+. The camera and aluminum processing remain unchanged. However, the difference is in the battery, which has a capacity of 4,900 mAh. According to Samsung, you can charge it from 0 to 65% in 30 minutes.

S24 Ultra in full force

The top model Galaxy S24 Ultra remains. It should have a 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a similarly high brightness of 2,600 nits and a Quad HD+ resolution. It is important to mention that all three devices also support dynamic refresh rate.

The Ultra has a 200 Mpx camera and a very powerful telephoto lens. The manufacturer states the ability to optically zoom in 2x, 3x, 5x or even 10x. In addition, the crazy 100x digital “space” zoom must not be missing, for example for photographing the moon. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage is likely to be available in Europe.

The battery has increased by 100 mAh compared to the Galaxy S24+ to 5,000 mAh, charging will probably be at the same speed. Finally, the leaked table mentions the built-in S Pen stylus, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all three phones, and finally the titanium frame, the most expensive of the new products.

To dinner?

In addition to a clear table of the basic differences in equipment, we also managed to capture a complete media kit with images of all models from all angles and sides. The whole package with more than 100 photos was shared on his profile on X by another insider with the nickname @MysteryLupin.

Finally, the most pressing question remains to be answered, and that is about the price. A recent leak, which we’ve already reported on separately, says that the price should not change, so it will remain at the level of the Galaxy S23 on launch day.

Don’t overlook

Galaxy S24 prices are known! A very pleasant surprise awaits you

The catch, however, is that the Korean server Hankyung came up with the information. From a South Korean point of view, the price may well remain the same as last year’s premiere, but elsewhere in the world (in the USA, Europe) the price may change more or less due to inflation and exchange rates.

So we’ll have to wait for official confirmation until January 17 at the earliest, when the spectacular Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled to take place in San Jose, California. In addition to the aforementioned phones, the premiere of its own artificial generative intelligence technology called Galaxy AI is also expected.

Author of the article

Jakub Fischer

Journalist, fan of modern technology, summer months and Asian food. I like Lynch movies, Pollock paintings, french house and Arsenal football club. In my spare time, I play PlayStation and go jogging.