The Galaxy S24 Ultra will record a video that no Samsung has ever done before – SMARTmania.cz

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be able to record 4K video at 120 fps

Thanks to this, it will be possible to start it up to 4x in slow motion

The game also features 8K video at 60 fps

We are only two weeks away from the premiere of new flagship smartphones from Samsung. As in previous years, the Korean giant will present three separate models – the base Galaxy S24, the larger Galaxy S24+ and the flagship S24 Ultra. The latter will differ from its siblings in several additional elements, such as a more angular titanium body made of titanium, an integrated S Pen stylus or better photo equipment. It will also do better in video recording capabilities.

S24 Ultra: 4K at 120 fps and 8K at 60 fps

According to the informant Ice Universe the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to record 4K video at a frame rate of 120 fps, while until now the maximum 4K video at 60 fps was for Samsung phones. Thanks to the new mode, it will be possible to give the footage a cinematic feel, as it will be possible to play it up to 4x slower thanks to the increased frame rate.

What can 4K120fps do? Take a look at this video and you will know. You can play it at 30fps and the picture will be 4 times slower, which will create a somewhat cinematic feel. pic.twitter.com/pkRSCbBvxv — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2024

Samsung is reportedly testing the new video mode internally, but it has not yet been decided whether it will be deployed at all. Ice Universe only talks about it on the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, which seems to have something to do with the chipset used – this phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset worldwide, while the cheaper Galaxy S24 and S24+ will run under Exynos 2400 clock.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra test software offers the ability to record video in 8K resolution at 60 fps

Another respected leaker with a nickname Inn on the social network X published a screenshot from the Camera application from the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, where you can see the video recording mode in 8K resolution at 60 fps, however, it is not yet certain whether Samsung will keep this option in the sales firmware.

Currently, only a handful of smartphones can record 4K video at 120 fps, among them, for example, the Sony Xperia 1 V or the OnePlus 10 Pro. For the most equipped Samsungs, the 4K@60 fps mode was the maximum until now.

Same “gift” as last year

A few days ago, a table of sales prices of all memory variants of the Galaxy S24 series smartphones appeared on the Internet, according to which most models should become cheaper between generations. In addition, it will be possible to save some money in pre-sales – as Korean sources reveal, we can look forward to the event “larger storage for the price of a smaller one” just like last year. In addition, Samsung is said to offer discounts on the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Buds FE.

Brazilian teaser trailer teases Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy AI artificial intelligence

The Galaxy S24 series smartphones should be presented on January 17 in San Jose, although Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the date or location.

