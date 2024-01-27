The game between FC Basel and YB in the live ticker

#game #Basel #live #ticker

Super League

After 15 games without a win, FC Basel wins again against YB

In the 20th round of the Super League, FC Basel won 1-0 against leader YB in their home St. Jakob-Park after a strong display of willpower and an early goal. But the failure list is growing.

Martin Rueda is leading FC Basel as coach today because his boss is serving a yellow and red suspension.

Peter Klaunzer / KEYSTONE

The game:

YB owned the starting phase, but from minute 10 FC Basel were the better team. After a great solo by Dominik Schmid, Benjamin Kololli made it 1-0 in the 13th minute. A lead that FCB subsequently earned with good ball relays and solidarity in defense.

Even after the break, YB failed to develop. Cedric Itten only escaped the FCB defense once. But the Basel player, in the Bernese team’s service, headed the ball criminally past the goal. And because Juan Gauto didn’t convert a good FCB counterattack chance into a 2-0 win, the fans had to tremble until the end before they were able to celebrate an FCB win against YB for the first time since July 2020.

The best:

Today there was no match against Dominik Schmid, both defensively and offensively. The left-back felt like he won every duel, pushed himself and his teammates and always impressed with good ideas on the offensive. He also initiated the 1-0.

This was something to talk about:

Because Fabian Frei (for a foul) and Dominik Schmid, who had already been substituted (for initiating a pack formation), were warned, they will both be missing on Tuesday in Winterthur.

The telegram:

FC Basel – YB 1:0 (1:0)

St. Jakob-Park. – 26’410 Zuschauende. – SR: Fedayi San. – Tor: 13. Kololli (Barry) 1:0.

Basel: Heat; Schmid (81. van Breemen), Frei, Barisic, Vouilloz; Veiga, Avdullahu; Kade, Augustin (58. Gauto), Kololli (81. Xhaka); Barry (93. Jovanovic).

Young Boys: Von Ballmos? Persson (70. Hadjam), Benito, Amenda, Blum (33. Janko); Ugrinic, Lauper (71. Niasse), Lakomy, Males (46. Mvuka); Monteiro (71.Ganvoula), Itten.

Remarks: Basel without Comas, de Mol, Dräger, Hunziker, Junior Zé, López, Malone, Essiam and Rüegg (all injured), Celestini, Beney (suspended), Sigua and Onyegbule (not called up). – Warnings: 9. Frei (foul), 45. Males (foul), 52. Veiga (foul), 70. Monteiro (complaining), 73. Lakomy (foul), 93. Schmid and Amenda (both pack formation).

