The games of 2024 | Killing Floor III – Killing Floor has been around for a while and that’s why it’s about time Killing Floor III appeared. During gamescom earlier this year we were happy to hear that a third Killing Floor is being worked on. As far as the amount of information is concerned, it is still a bit sparse, so we do not suspect that the game, if it were indeed released in 2024, will be before the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, we give you a quick look at what we can expect from the game.

Killing Floor III – The previous game from the franchise dates back to 2016 and since the gameplay of the previous iteration was addictive, we are happy that a sequel is finally on the way. In the past, the co-op shooter has already brought a lot of zombie-like creatures with the occasional slightly more challenging boss against which you had to fight, alone or with friends. This time the game takes place in the year 2091, a long time after the events of the second game. Megacorporation Horzine has created an army of biotechnological zombie-like monsters called Zeds. With this they want to damage the future of humanity and when we watch the first trailers, we understand that we should be concerned.

The creatures created not only look strong and murderous, they also seem to have an arsenal of weapons that would scare many people. Fortunately, you will also have the necessary equipment to battle them. This time you will join the rebel group called Nightfall to save humanity from Horzine. This can count as an objective and that is why we are looking forward to Killing Floor 3. Creative director Bryan Wynia has already announced that, just like with its predecessor Killing Floor 2, they will continue to support the game for a long time after release, so we will be busy for a while with Killing Floor 3.

Preliminary expectation: As we indicated earlier, we were quite satisfied with the second Killing Floor and that is why we are also looking forward to this new part. The few trailers we have already seen certainly don’t look bad and the futuristic setting also appeals to us. It is not yet known exactly when the game will be released, but we do know that it will be for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. What we also know for sure is that we will dive into the game with some friends when the time comes, because the previous parts have proven that it can be a lot of fun.